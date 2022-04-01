1 dead, another injured in Hampton shooting

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police said two people were shot, one fatally, Friday on East Mercury Boulevard.

The shooting was reported around 5:37 p.m. in the 300 block of East Mercury Boulevard.

Click here to subscribe to our breaking news email alerts

Hampton police said one man was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

A second man has injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening.

East Mercury Boulevard was closed in all directions at Oakland Drive as of 6:45 p.m. Friday. Police said they believe the shooting happened near East Mercury Boulevard and Oakland Avenue.

Police said the motive and circumstances are still under investigation. Investigators said evidence shows gunfire likely came from the road.

Police have not yet released the identity of the victim who was killed.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.