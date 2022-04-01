ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grover Beach, CA

Applications open for Grover Beach community grants program

By Bethany Reeves
KSBY News
 12 hours ago
Applications are open for a new grant program that could offer up to $10,000 of financial aid to community-based organizations in Grover Beach.

To qualify, the organizations must have either been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic or propose a project or program that will serve city residents who have been impacted by the pandemic.

The city is accepting applications from April 1 through 30.

The grant aims to reach nonprofits that include crisis intervention organizations, health and safety services, youth-serving agencies, social service agencies, bilingual service agencies, low-income service agencies and homelessness service providers.

"We're in the business of helping our community and our non-profit partners do the same thing," said Matthew Bronson, Grover Beach City Manager. "We're very happy that we can use this one-time federal ARPA funds to help our non-profits help our community."

The Community Grants Program Policy was approved by the city council during its Feb. 15 meeting. The city council plans to make funding decisions during their May 23 council meeting, and selected organizations would receive their grant funding beginning in July.

The city encourages individuals or groups who have plans for one-time projects that would address a significant community need to apply as well.

More information on the grant program is available online . For additional information or to apply, email communitygrants@groverbeach.org.

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

