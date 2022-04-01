ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Sun 'n Fun to draw a record 230,000 aviation fans to Lakeland

By Rebecca Petit
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 13 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1unCg7_0ewxwefi00

Preparations are underway for the Sun 'n Fun Aerospace Expo.

Next week about 230,000 aviation fans will flock to Lakeland, like David Hensch, who’s been attending the aviation convention for two decades.

“Different kinds of aircraft you get to see. You get to see cool stuff like the Waco or even the normal stuff, all the businesses that come show all their products. It's just neat to see all the variety,” Hensch said.

Sun 'n Fun will feature dozens of workshops, presentations and air shows, including a performance from the U.S. Air force Thunderbirds.

“The Thunderbirds will be here for the very first time since 2015. So that’s seven years ago was the last time the Thunderbirds performed. So they're coming back and it’s also the 75th anniversary of the United States Air Force,” said John Leenhouts, President & CEO of Sun 'n Fun and Aerospace Center for Excellence.

This year’s expo is a return to normalcy without COVID regulations in place. Leenhouts said it’s the second-largest aviation convention in the world, generating nearly $70 million to the local economy. Advance ticket sales are up 20% breaking last year’s record.

About 4,000 aircraft will fly into Lakeland Linder International Airport. Making it the busiest airport in the world for about six days. The Federal Aviation Administration is sending about 40 additional air traffic controllers to oversee the influx of aircraft.

“We’ve worked on refining our procedures and policies to make sure that everybody that arrives here goes home the same way that they got here. So we bring in professionals from all over the United States to do air traffic control,” Leenhouts said.

Amazon Air will continue its operations at Lakeland Linder. The airport is working with Amazon to coordinate its flights with the schedule of Sun 'n Fun

“They reduce the number of flights that they have to fly during the week of the fly-in, so we can get our air traffic in and out and do our air show.”

The 48th annual Sun 'n Fun Aerospace Expo is happening from April 5-10.

Comments / 0

Related
WESH

Spring breakers enjoying fun and sun at Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — We are about midway through college spring break and although Daytona Beach advertises itself as a family destination, plenty of college kids are in town too. Even if college students are of legal drinking age, they can't have booze on the beach. It is entirely...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
The Ledger

Thunderbirds, drones and more: Sun 'n Fun 2022 pulling out old and new tricks

LAKELAND — Thousand of aviation enthusiasts are expected to flock to Lakeland next month for one of the largest airshows in the U.S. that continues to grow. The Sun 'n Fun 2022 Aerospace Expo will be held April 5 -10 on the grounds of Lakeland Linder International Airport. The 48th annual event is a benefit for the Aerospace Center for Excellence, also called ACE. The nonprofit provides education in the sciences, technology, engineering and mathematics particularly related to the aerospace industry.
LAKELAND, FL
The Ledger

'A little bigger, a little better': Exclusive 9/27 Club tickets at Sun 'n Fun going fast

Since 2008, the 9/27 Club has been an exclusive venue at the Sun 'n Fun Aerospace Expo where visitors pay for VIP treatment. There, patrons can enjoy a glass of wine while watching an air show, get out of the heat with indoor or outdoor seating and air-conditioned bathrooms, or have gourmet meals — prepared in recent years by Chef Marcos Fernandez of Nineteen61.
LAKELAND, FL
The Gainesville Sun

Aviation fans ready for return of Gators Fly-In show after pandemic-related hiatus

Aviation aficionados can rejoice in knowing the annual Fly-In airplane show is returning after a two-year hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Gainesville Regional Airport and University Air Center on Saturday will host Gator Fly-In and Armed Services Appreciation Day. The event will be a way for locals to learn about aviation and celebrate the armed services. ...
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Lakeland, FL
Business
Local
Florida Industry
Lakeland, FL
Industry
City
Lakeland, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Air#Air Traffic Control#Amazon Air#Aircraft#Sun N Fun Aerospace Expo#President Ceo#Covid
Lakeland Gazette

Skydiver Plummets to Death in Florida

A Canadian skydiver solo skydiver has died after he suffered a hard landing in Zephyrhills on Thursday afternoon, police said. James Southam, a 33-year-old man from British Columbia, Canada, was taken to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center after the accident at Skydive City at around 1:19 p.m. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital, Zephyrhills police said.
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL
Chris Young

3 Great Steakhouses in Florida

When it comes to food, we can all agree that a good steak is one of the best things out there. However, the thing about steak is that not everybody knows how to actually prepare one. In fact, even some restaurants do not cook it as they should. Luckily, there are many places that serve good steaks, and today we are going to talk about some of the steakhouses in Florida you should definitely try next time you are in the area. Whether you live here or you are just spending your vacation in Florida, make sure to not miss this places if you love a good steak.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

WATCH: Florida beachgoers run after spotting waterspout off coast

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Waterspouts were spotted off the Florida coast Saturday as severe weather moved into the state. Several people captured video of these swirling vortexes. One of the waterspouts was spotted off the shore of Fort Myers Beach near the Lani Kai Resort. Some people were seen...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
The Independent

Pilot called out by passenger for taking secret photos of flight attendant on plane

A passenger has called out a pilot she claims works for Delta Air Lines, after she filmed him taking secret photos of a colleague from behind on a Frontier Airlines flight.Tweeting from what appears to be a newly-created, anonymous account, the customer posted a video of a pilot in uniform, seated in the plane cabin, appearing to take sneaky photos of a flight attendant’s legs and backside on his phone while hiding it behind a Kindle.The man seems to wait until the female flight attendant reaches up for the overheard lockers to snap a couple of pictures of her skirt...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WKRG News 5

Panama City Beach Spring Break goes viral

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – For those who witnessed Panama City Beach Spring Break pre-2015, this year’s crowd looks different. But college Spring Breakers are still making their presence known on popular social media apps instead of reality TV shows. Spring Break in Panama City Beach content is all over TikTok this week.  One TikTok […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
UPI News

Alligator chases remote-controlled boat in Florida retention pond

March 18 (UPI) -- A Florida woman captured video of a playful alligator chasing a remote-controlled toy boat across the surface of a retention pond. The filmer, a producer for WJAX-TV, captured footage when the gator's attention was grabbed by a neighbor's remote-controlled boat in the Jacksonville retention pond. The...
FLORIDA STATE
Thrillist

This Seaside City Is Like the New Orleans of Florida

Hugging the Gulf Coast and flanked by sandy beaches so snow-white the shore looks like a balmy blizzard, Pensacola—the westernmost city on the Florida panhandle—often gets overshadowed by its well-trod compatriots: your Miamis, your Tampas, your Orlandos. But what it lacks in Mickey Mouse and South Beach (which frankly might be for the best), it more than makes up for in vibes that conjure dreams of New Orleans or even Salem, Massachusetts—all while Navy jets soar dramatically overhead.
PENSACOLA, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

New York firm buys resort on Walt Disney World property

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. New York-based real estate giant Tishman on March 28 bought the 400-room Wyndham Grand Orlando Resort Bonnet Creek $120.5 million, $301,250 per guest room, according to Orange County records.
ORLANDO, FL
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

23K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy