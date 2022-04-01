ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Inslee signs law intended to reduce hazing incidents

By Associated Press
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 13 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Y2pm_0ewxwdmz00
Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — After Washington State University freshman Sam Martinez died from alcohol poisoning after a fraternity event in 2019, his parents became determined to prevent similar tragedies.

One of Jolayne Houtz’s and Hector Martinez’s many goals was met Wednesday when Gov. Jay Inslee signed the Sam’s Law Act. The Spokesman-Review reported the measure is named after their son, an Alpha Tau Omega pledge.

Sam’s Law will expand the definition of hazing and create requirements for colleges to provide hazing education and training to students and employees. It also will require colleges to publicly report findings of misconduct by student groups.

“This bill is a solemn reminder that we can and will do more to educate students on the dangers of hazing,” Inslee said.

The law expands the legal definition of hazing to include harmful acts that take place as part of a person’s continued affiliation with a club, athletic team or living group. Current law only covers hazing associated with the initiation process and does not include sports groups. Hazing, on and off campus , will be expressly prohibited in a school’s code of conduct.

Under the law, hazing education will be incorporated into orientation programs all new students are required to attend. Employees will receive annual training on hazing and be required to report suspected incidents.

COPYRIGHT 2022 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

9K+

Followers

2K+

Posts

1M+

Views

Follow KXLY.com | 4 News Now and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
US News and World Report

Washington Gov. Inslee Signs Rollback of Police Reform Bill

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee signed a bill Thursday rolling back part of the state’s sweeping police reform legislation from last year after law enforcement and key Democratic lawmakers agreed the original bill went too far. The measure, House Bill 2037, makes clear police can use...
WASHINGTON STATE
KEPR

Gov. Inslee signs three new controversial gun laws into effect

Olympia, WA — In Olympia this morning, Governor Inslee signed three controversial bills related to firearms. Action News has been following these bills for quite some time now. They are bills concerning large-capacity magazines, ghost guns and gun possession restrictions in areas like school board meetings, local government buildings and election offices.
OLYMPIA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Education
State
Washington State
Salon

Democrat calls out Kyrsten Sinema for "directly enabling" new GOP voter purge law in Arizona

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema faced fresh backlash from civil rights groups on Wednesday after the Republican governor of her home state of Arizona signed into law a bill that could purge hundreds of thousands of voters from the rolls.
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Post

Federal government allows program to pay substance abusers for staying clean

A new legal opinion from the Biden administration appears to clear the way for wider use of an underutilized harm reduction technique: Paying people addicted to drugs for staying clean. Known as “contingency management,” the idea is supported by decades of research that shows providing repeated small payments for meeting...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Inslee
SFGate

A professor found his exam questions posted online. He's suing the students responsible for copyright infringement.

In January, Chapman University business professor David Berkovitz was scrolling through Course Hero, a website where students share documents from college classes, when he came across a call-out for help on test questions that looked strikingly familiar. They were prompts he had written for a midterm and a final exam for his business law class during the previous school year.
ORANGE, CA
People

D.C. Police Find 5 Fetuses in Home of Anti-Abortion Activist After Receiving Tip She Had 'Bio-Hazard Material'

The frozen remains of five aborted fetuses were found this week inside the Washington, D.C. apartment of an anti-abortion activist. At this point, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department has yet to file any criminal charges connected to the grim discovery made Wednesday. However, medical examiners confirmed Thursday the remains recovered from 28-year-old Lauren Handy's home were, in fact, fetuses.
WASHINGTON, DC
lootpress.com

Senator Capito will not vote to confirm Judge Jackson to Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, DC (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) today issued the below statement regarding the upcoming vote on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to serve as an associate justice on the U.S. Supreme Court:. “As I have said from the beginning, I take my constitutional duty...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazing#Ap#The Spokesman Review
Arizona Mirror

Upcoming U.S. Supreme Court cases could curb colleges’ use of affirmative action

WASHINGTON — A U.S. Supreme Court dominated by conservative justices could fundamentally reshape the college admissions process later this year when it takes up two landmark cases challenging affirmative action in higher education. The court recently agreed to hear two cases that challenge race-conscious admissions programs at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina, […] The post Upcoming U.S. Supreme Court cases could curb colleges’ use of affirmative action appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
WASHINGTON STATE
Axios

Hate groups decline in Georgia — but not by much

The number of hate groups in the U. S. fell in 2021, but the change comes as the views of some extremist groups have seeped into the mainstream, according to a new report by the Southern Poverty Law Center. Why it matters: Georgia ranks 8th on the list of states...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
FOX 28 Spokane

Gov. Inslee to sign package of firearm safety bills Wednesday

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Washington Governor Jay Inslee Wednesday is signing into law three bills meant to decrease gun violence in the state. The package of bills consists of HB 1630, HB 1705 and SB 5078. Here’s what they aim to do. HB 1630:. The first gun-related bill would...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Gov. Jay Inslee signs three gun safety bills into law

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee signed three pieces of gun safety legislation into law on Wednesday, with survivors of gun violence in attendance at the signing. The legislation includes HB 1705, prohibiting ghost guns; HB 1630, prohibiting firearms in public gatherings, including school board meetings, voting centers and other offices related to elections; and Senate Bill 5078, prohibiting high-capacity magazines.
Arizona Mirror

Senate approves bill requiring teachers to post curriculum online

Citing a need for academic transparency, Senate Republicans on Monday approved a bill that would require teachers to post all their lesson plans and materials online for parental review, despite some reservations.  “In my opinion (it) really does add a lot of busywork for teachers. … I think some of it is good. Parents should […] The post Senate approves bill requiring teachers to post curriculum online appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
CONGRESS & COURTS
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy