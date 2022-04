BOSTON (CBS) – A bill has been filed on Beacon Hill to temporarily suspend the state’s gas tax, but it’s going to take bipartisan support to turn it into a reality. Republican lawmakers held a press conference on the steps of the Statehouse on Wednesday to gain support for their latest attempt to suspend the gas tax. “We cannot, and we will not, stand idle as motorists all across the Commonwealth are feeling pain at the gas pump,” said Senator Minority Leader Bruce Tarr. Tarr is just one of the senators backing the temporary tax suspension to ease the rising costs on consumers. The...

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO