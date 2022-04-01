Pizza delivery driver beaten and robbed while delivering pies and wings

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department is asking the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted in a recent robbery. Authorities state that on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at 7:07 pm on the 400 block of Hermitage St the complainant reported he was beaten and robbed while walking home. The complainant is seen walking down Hermitage when an unknown male suddenly knocks him down and begins to punch and kick him for several seconds. The complainant reported the male took $4000 from him and fled towards Ridge Ave. Video Surveillance recovered shows the assault and later shows the offender getting into a black Chevrolet Sedan with damage to the passenger side hood and a temporary registration in the left side rear window.

