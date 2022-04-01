ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Lifelong passion leads to generous gift for Shaver’s Creek

By Maggie Smolka
WTAJ
WTAJ
 12 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NVqNC_0ewxwFnf00

STATE COLLEGE, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — In his State College living room, Cyrus Klingsberg shares his knowledge about birds.

“My bird list goes back to the 1930s,” Klingsberg said. “So I don’t know how many birds are on it, but well over 100 and they come from all over the world.”

Birdwatching is a lifelong passion the 97-year-old discovered when he was just a kid.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MyH74_0ewxwFnf00
Cyrus & Vera Klingsberg

“I used to observe birds in my parent’s backyard and I enjoyed them,” Klingsberg explained. “I enjoy the color and I enjoyed the sense of freedom. I think what drew me to them was the fact that they could fly away in any direction at any time, that appealed to me most.”

Klingsberg fell in love with the hobby before falling in love with his wife, Vera, who learned to share his same passion.

“Gradually she developed an interest and I would say in later years she was perhaps more avid than I was,” he told us. “She did work for various bird groups, including publishing an article on birdwatching.”

The two would take trips all over to look at birds.

“We would take binoculars and a book,” Klingsberg said. “That is all you need.”

Some destinations were far away and others were close by. They were frequent visitors of Shaver’s Creek Environmental Center in Petersburg.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=285xDE_0ewxwFnf00
Klingsberg makes donation to Shaver’s Creek
Credit: Shaver’s Creek Environmental Center

“What annoyed me to no end was that when we mentioned it to friends and colleagues, they didn’t know what we were talking about,” Klingsberg expressed. “Shaver’s Creek simply wasn’t well known.”

In memory and honor of his late wife, Klingsberg made a recent donation of $250,000 to Shaver’s Creek in hopes of getting more people to the environmental center.

“So I thought that if I gave a gift to Shaver’s Creek it might increase their visibility in some fashion,” Klingsberg said.

The aviary, now donning the Klingsberg’s last name, is sharing Vera’s love for birds with future generations.

Jason Beale , the animal care program director at Shaver’s Creek Environmental Center, said Klingsberg’s gift helps to build and sustain the aviary, which is built to protect birds who can’t protect themselves in the wild.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0scvBL_0ewxwFnf00
Klingsberg with Matilda, his favorite bird to visit at the aviary
Credit: Shaver’s Creek Environmental Center

“Obviously taking care of animals is very resource intensive,” Beale explained. “It requires a lot of money and a lot of staff time so that financial component is huge. To have someone in the community that cares enough about avian conservation education like Cyrus and to help really enable this work that we do, it’s just a great validation of the importance of community engagement here at Shaver’s Creek, but also I think how much the community supports us as well.”

Klingsberg is making it a point to give back to the community that has helped support him. It brings him joy just like his favorite bird, a chickadee.

“Every time I see one, I immediately break into a smile because they surround themselves with happiness,” Klingsberg said.

Now he is hoping others find that same happiness by continuing to share a passion for birds all in honor of his wife.

Klingsberg said another reason he made this donation was to say thank you to Penn State University. He went there for grad school and credits the university for doing more for his personal career than any other college he studied at.

According to the website, the Klingsberg Aviary is home to a variety of birds including hawks, owls, eagles, vultures, and falcons. Matilda, the center’s black vulture, is Klingsberg’s favorite to visit at the aviary.

If you know someone or an organization that’s making it matter in our community, send an email to msmolka@wtajtv.com or reach out on Facebook .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Buds! art thesis showcases beauty of new life & giving

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Spring brings the promise of new life budding all around us. One Penn State visual arts graduate student is engaging with the community in a thesis project titled “Buds!” to represent this promise and acts of kindness. “I wanted to mimic that springtime eco system with these little gift-giving sculptures,” […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
Slate

Our Daughter’s Husband Left Her for Another Woman. But Guess Who Really Got Screwed.

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) About eight years ago my daughter and her then-husband decided to build a home for themselves and three children here in northern Idaho. My wife and I had a vacant 10-acre parcel attached to our primary home of many years. We all decided that it made sense for my daughter and her family to build on our property, with the agreement that my wife and I would act as the bank and finance the build, partially to avoid the construction headaches that come with using a traditional construction loan, and partially to let us realize some interest income on money that was doing nothing in its current investment portfolio. The agreement was that after the home was complete, we would go to a real estate attorney, get a contract drawn up and they would begin their “mortgage” commitments. We would get to have our grandkids close by, and life would be good for all.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Centre County, PA
State College, PA
Society
City
State College, PA
City
Home, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Centre County, PA
Society
Motorious

Bonnie And Clyde Replica Car Lived A Long Life Of Fraud

Let's hope this ends better than the last time someone sat in one of these things. We've all heard the incredible stories surrounding America's favorite criminal couple, Bonnie and Clyde. These two monsters toured the United States, robbing anything and everyone they could get their hands on, leaving only a trail of death behind them. After two years of playing a constant game of cat and mouse, the pair was eventually "caught." Of course, we mean that their bodies were violently ripped apart by a seemingly endless barrage of over 50 rounds each, which fit the crimes perfectly. Finally, the murderous duo was stopped, and to celebrate, their car was paraded around America as a show of dominance to any criminals who might try the same stunt. Except, it wasn't actually their car which was hauled around like a thanksgiving turkey. There were, in reality, five separate clones of the Bonnie and Clyde car, which were all apparently used to portray the brutal gangster's vehicle, and as you may have guessed, this is one of them.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wild Birds#Bird Conservation#Cyrus Vera Klingsberg#Shaver S Creek Credit
Gillian Sisley

Mom Betrayed After Husband Renames Child Behind Her Back

Should one parent have veto power over the other when it comes to naming a baby?. The birth of a baby is an exciting time for all involved. Whether it's the expectant parents, or the loved ones of those having the child, with 3.7 million babies born every year in the US, it's an experience that many get to have on a daily basis.
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Question Answered: Here’s Why God Made A Dog

I'm a dog guy. Always have been. Oh, it's not that I hate cat's, cat's are fine. But dog's are...well, dog's. I've had several through the decades I've stumbled on the planet. The first I remember was Sparky, a collie-mix we had on the farm. She was followed by Sarge, a German Shepard on that same farm. He turned out to be the one my dad loved best, the one he said was smarter than a lot of people he knew. How special was Sarge? Dad had a polaroid of him on the wall of his Nursing Home room until the day he died at eighty-six.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Fashion
WTAJ

WISE Women of Blair County Tribute Dinner & local honorees

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with members from the WISE Women of Blair County to hear about their upcoming tribute dinner honoring amazing women right here in the 814. WISE stands for Women Involved In Scholarship and Empowerment. This group of women is...
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Bellefonte disabled veteran sues business, State College Borough

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A disabled veteran is filing a lawsuit against a Centre County business and the State College Borough, alleging they violated the Americans with Disabilities Act.  The suit was filed by Christopher C. Taylor from Bellefonte. Taylor claims he and his service dog, Zeke, weren’t allowed inside K n B’s Inflatables […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Roaring Spring Library holds giveaways to help community

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)—The Roaring Spring Community Library is going above and beyond to help those in the community with the help of their multiple pop-up shops. The library located on Main Street houses food and household essentials for families. The shop originally started as a winter coat rack but has grown to have a […]
ROARING SPRING, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy