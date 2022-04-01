ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sikeston, MO

Future Farmers Friday: Kelly FFA member shares passion for barrel racing

By Brooke Buckner
KFVS12
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBENTON, Mo. (KFVS) - When you think of a rodeo, you might think of afternoon entertainment, but for one girl in the Heartland, it’s a full-time job. “The big dogs don’t scare me. I can hang with them,” Madison Fetters said. Madison Fetters isn’t afraid of...

www.kfvs12.com

KFVS12

East Prairie FFA member prepares for contests

EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. (KFVS) - As we’ve learned on Future Farmers Friday, contests are a big part of an FFA member’s life. One student at East Prairie is ready to hit his next big goal. “I like to change it up,” Riley Glenn said. You can find...
EAST PRAIRIE, MO
Effingham Radio

South Central FFA Members Participate In Section 19 Poultry Career Development Event

On March 16th, seven South Central FFA members participated in the Section 19 Poultry Career Development Event, held at Nokomis High School. The participants had to complete ten rings of competition, all relating to poultry production. The rings included two rings of live birds, ready to cook poultry grading, carcass grading, interior egg quality, two classes of exterior egg quality, boneless further processed poultry meat products, identification of carcass parts, and a written poultry test. The team representing South Central FFA, placed 2nd at the event. This team included Emma Jenne, Morgan Robb, Hailey Shuler, Alexis Cowger, Chloe Smith, Dennis Wollin, and Brandt Hiestand. South Central FFA member, Dennis Wollin, placed 1st, individually, in the competition.
NOKOMIS, IL
Pleasanton Express

Jourdanton FFA members place at San Antonio show

The Jourdanton FFA announces the results of the students who competed with their market animals at the San Antonio Stock Show. Kenzlee Wallace – Reserve Champion Berkshire; Marti Ducote- 1st place Brahman; Wade Kielman- 3rd place Dark Cross; Jacob Powell- 3rd place Duroc; Reid Powell- 7th place Chester; Macey Powell- 7th place Light Cross; and McKenzie Lutz- 25th Turkey Hen.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Business
KFVS12

Get ready for the 37th annual Kow Pasture Klassic

NEW HAMBURG, Mo. (HEARTLAND WEEKEND) - The 37th annual Kow Pasture Klassic will take place Saturday, April 9. The Kow Pasture Klassic has been held for years at a man-made, 9-hole golf course behind Schindler’s Tavern and St. Lawrence Parish. Teams can register for tee times between 8 a.m....
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Southeast Mo. State student creates record-breaking sculpture

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Southeast Missouri State University student is making history through art. Senior Melanie Reichart created the tallest sculpture created by a Southeast student. The sculpture is a modern rendition of the St. Louis Arch, standing more than 11 feet tall. Reichart said she made the...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO

