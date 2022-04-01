ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Riverdale’ cast are ready to “wrap it up” says star Cole Sprouse

By Ella Kemp
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleRiverdale star Cole Sprouse has said he thinks the cast is ready to “wrap up” the show. In a cover interview with GQ Hype, the actor, who has played Jughead Jones on the CW show since its inception, revealed he and his colleagues might have the end in...

Hello Magazine

Riverdale star Molly Ringwald hints that show is ending

Riverdale star Molly Ringwald has dropped a major hint that she thinks that the popular Netflix show will be coming to an end. Chatting to HELLO! at the Hollywood Beauty Awards on Saturday about season six, she explained: "I can’t tell you anything about it unfortunately but I think it’s wrapping up and coming to an end. The kids are getting older - so it probably will be - but that’s not official information!"
hypebeast.com

Canada Goose Taps ‘Riverdale’ Star Cole Sprouse To Photograph and Direct Its SS22 Campaign

Canada Goose has enlisted acclaimed actor Cole Sprouse as photographer and director for its latest Spring/Summer 2022 collection campaign. Sprouse – star of The CW’s Riverdale – joined the outerwear giant to craft and curate new visuals that support CG’s “Live in the Open” mantra and selected Big Sur, California, as the location for filming. The campaign features a group of models enjoying the outdoors, wearing a mixture of items that include parkas, hoodies, and lightweight, packable jackets.
Cole Sprouse
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
ComicBook

Samuel L. Jackson Says It's "Bullsh-t" That Jonah Hill Has More On-Screen Curses in His Career

Samuel L. Jackson is known for many of his iconic movie roles, including Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Mace Windu in the Star Wars prequel movies. However, Jackson is also known for having quite the potty mouth across his impressive career. That's why the star found it surprising when he wasn't crowned the most foul-mouthed actor of all time in a recent report by Buzz Bingo. One would think Jackson's role as Jules Winnfield in 1994's Pulp Fiction would be enough to land him at the top of the charts. Samuel L. Jackson lost out to Jonah Hill, and Jackson used a clever expletive to voice his displeasure at the data.
Newsday

Oscars add Mila Kunis, Wesley Snipes and John Travolta as presenters

Mila Kunis, Wesley Snipes and John Travolta are among the latest batch of celebrities who have been added to the Oscars telecast, producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan said Friday. The show is two weeks out and under pressure to reverse declining ratings, which last year hit an all-time low.
CinemaBlend

Why Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Are Reportedly Moving To The U.K. For The Summer

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affeck’s relationship has seemingly been heating up since the two rekindled their romance back in the summer of 2021. The public seems to be loving Bennifer 2.0, with many wondering if they’ll eventually take that walk down the aisle. It’s unclear if a proposal is in the cards, though apparently a move to the U.K. for the summer might be. But why would the two A-listers be looking to move across the pond?
Parents Magazine

'Property Brothers' Star Drew Scott and Wife Linda Phan Share Their Pregnancy Journey: 'We're Just Embracing It as It Comes'

Property Brothers star Drew Scott and podcast producer Linda Phan—his wife of almost four years (and partner of nearly 12)—are getting ready to welcome their first child together. As they prepare, Phan says she's been surprised by how fast it all seems to be going, but notes one of the biggest challenges has been making sure they have the time to experience the pregnancy as a couple.
ComicBook

Magic Mike 3: Matthew McConaughey Is Ready for a Return

While actor Matthew McConaughey might have sat out Magic Mike XXL, the actor is seemingly open to reprising his role as Dallas in the announced third film in the series, as he took to social media to show a throwback photo of himself with co-star Channing Tatum, asking the actor to give him a call. Tatum confirmed Magic Mike's Last Dance would be moving forward last year, leaving fans of the series excited to see what the future might hold for the character, with this tease from McConaughey surely having audiences excited that the pair could reunite for the upcoming installment.
ComicBook

The Adam Project: Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo Reveal What It's Like Being Ryan Reynolds' Parents

The Adam Project is hitting Netflix next week, and it follows Ryan Reynolds as a man who travels back in time and meets up with his younger self (Walker Scobell) as well as the younger versions of his parents, who are played by Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner. Ruffalo and Garner have been doing interviews together, which has been a delight for fans of their 2004 movie, 13 Going On 30. In a recent appearance on Good Morning America, the duo was asked what it was like playing Reynolds' parents, and they had nothing but praise for the Deadpool star.
NME

Watch Beyoncé perform ‘Be Alive’ at the Oscars 2022

Beyoncé performed ‘Be Alive’, her contribution to the King Richard soundtrack, live at the Oscars 2022 tonight (March 27) – watch it below now. The Oscars is taking place at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre and is being presented by a host for the first time since 2017.
HollywoodLife

Uma Thurman’s Kids: Meet Her 3 Kids, Including ’Stranger Things’ Star Maya Hawke

Here’s what we know about Uma Thurman’s three children from two different men, Maya, Levon, and Luna. Uma Thurman has made a name for herself in Hollywood, proving she’s here for the long run. The 51-year-old actress is perhaps best known for her partnership with Quentin Tarantino, playing Mia Wallace in Pulp Fiction and The Bride in Kill Bill: Volume 1 and 2 (2003, 2004). In real life, however, perhaps her favorite role is mom to three kids.
ComicBook

Samuel L. Jackson, Jamie Lee Curtis, More Confirmed as Oscars Presenters

The 94th Oscars are just over a week away, and as Hollywood's biggest night gets closer more details about the awards are being revealed. On Tuesday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced more presenters confirmed for the upcoming event. Announced in this most recent group of presenters are Samuel L. Jackson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Woody Harrelson, Halle Bailey, Tyler Perry, Tracee Ellis Ross, Sean "Diddy" Combs, and Shawn Mendes. Previously announced Oscars presenters include Ruth E. Carter, Kevin Costner, Anthony Hopkins, Lily James, Daniel Kaluuya, Zoe Kravitz, Mila Kunis, Lady Gaga, John Leguizamo, Simu Liu, Rami Malek, Lupita Nyong'o, Rosie Perez, Chris Rock, Naomi Scott, Wesley Snipes, Uma Thurman, John Travolta, and Yuh-Jung Youn.
