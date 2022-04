COLUMBUS, Ohio — In mid-June, Ohio will become the 23rd state to allow people to carry a concealed firearm without a permit or training. The change, signed into law by Gov. Mike DeWine earlier this month, came after dozens of witnesses testified before lawmakers with an arsenal of studies and data supporting their respective sides. Gun-control advocates pointed to analyses and data indicating such a move will lead to more gun crime and violence. Yet, at the same time, proponents touted other research and figures showing that it will not affect or even reduce gun violence.

