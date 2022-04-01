Jury finds Haverhill man guilty of negligent operation in crash that injured State Trooper

LOWELL, Mass. — On Friday afternoon, a jury found Kevin Francis guilty of negligent operation in a 2018 crash that injured Massachusetts State Trooper Thomas Devlin.

Francis, of Haverhill, was accused of striking Devlin with his car in July 2018 as the trooper was standing in the breakdown lane after stopping a vehicle on Route 3 in Billerica.

Devlin suffered serious injuries but survived. He later died in September of 2020, more than two years after the accident.

This comes just days after a plea reversal in Lowell District Court.

Francis will be sentenced on Monday in Lowell at 9:00 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

