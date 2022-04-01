Rig report: Permian rig count up nearly 100 in last year

FILE -- Floorhands work on a drilling rig contracted to Shell in the Delaware Basin, near Wink, Texas, on Jan. 25, 2019. Updated data indicate job losses among the state’s upstream oil and gas industry were even steeper than originally thought. The good news is that jobs are slowly being added back to the industry. (TAMIR KALIFA/NYT)

Drilling activity has rebounded to levels seen just before the global pandemic. But growth remains slow, constrained by labor shortages and supply chain bottlenecks on everything from iron and steel to frac sand. Added to those constraints are drillers’ continued commitment to return cash to shareholders amid high oil prices.

Oilfield service firm Baker Hughes, which has issued a weekly rig count since the 1940s, said Friday the US count rose by three to 673, the highest level since March 2020. The total is 243 rigs or 57 percent higher than the 430 reported a year earlier.

The number of rigs seeking crude inched up two to 533, 196 more than the 337 reported last year. The number of rigs drilling for natural gas added one rig for 138, 47 more than 91 reported the previous year.

Texas led producing states in rig gains, adding five figs for 331 at work statewide – 122 more than 209 a year ago. New Mexico remained unchanged at 96 rigs. Utah (1) and West Virginia (1) were the other two producing states to see gains while Louisiana (3) was the only producing state to see a decline.

The Permian Basin rig count rose by four to 323 – 99 more than the 224 at work in the region last year.

Lea County, New Mexico, remains the most active county in the Permian with 53 rigs, down three for the week. Eddy County, New Mexico, is second with 39 rigs, up three for the week.

Midland and Martin counties each reported 31 rigs at work within county lines, unchanged for Midland and up one for Martin.

Reeves County added three rigs for 26 while Loving County held at 25 rigs a second week. Howard County reported 19 rigs for a third week and Upton County had 18 rigs, down one. Glasscock County added two rigs for 12 this week.

Enverus Rig Analytics said its US rig count on March 31 was 757 rigs, flat week-over-week. Activity levels are up 4 percent in the last month and 52 percent year over year. The company said its count was as high as 775 in the last week, which is the same as the prior week’s peak.

The most notable week-over-week changes include three-well drops in both Appalachia (49 total) and the Gulf Coast (91). Month over month, the Permian is up 13 at 299, and the DJ Basin is up four at 17. The Anadarko Basin is down five in the last month at 59.