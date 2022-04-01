ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wink, TX

Rig report: Permian rig count up nearly 100 in last year

By Mella McEwen
Midland Reporter-Telegram
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 12 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lJ6A6_0ewxuAJc00
FILE -- Floorhands work on a drilling rig contracted to Shell in the Delaware Basin, near Wink, Texas, on Jan. 25, 2019. Updated data indicate job losses among the state’s upstream oil and gas industry were even steeper than originally thought. The good news is that jobs are slowly being added back to the industry. (TAMIR KALIFA/NYT)

Drilling activity has rebounded to levels seen just before the global pandemic. But growth remains slow, constrained by labor shortages and supply chain bottlenecks on everything from iron and steel to frac sand. Added to those constraints are drillers’ continued commitment to return cash to shareholders amid high oil prices.

Oilfield service firm Baker Hughes, which has issued a weekly rig count since the 1940s, said Friday the US count rose by three to 673, the highest level since March 2020. The total is 243 rigs or 57 percent higher than the 430 reported a year earlier.

The number of rigs seeking crude inched up two to 533, 196 more than the 337 reported last year. The number of rigs drilling for natural gas added one rig for 138, 47 more than 91 reported the previous year.

Texas led producing states in rig gains, adding five figs for 331 at work statewide – 122 more than 209 a year ago. New Mexico remained unchanged at 96 rigs. Utah (1) and West Virginia (1) were the other two producing states to see gains while Louisiana (3) was the only producing state to see a decline.

The Permian Basin rig count rose by four to 323 – 99 more than the 224 at work in the region last year.

Lea County, New Mexico, remains the most active county in the Permian with 53 rigs, down three for the week. Eddy County, New Mexico, is second with 39 rigs, up three for the week.

Midland and Martin counties each reported 31 rigs at work within county lines, unchanged for Midland and up one for Martin.

Reeves County added three rigs for 26 while Loving County held at 25 rigs a second week. Howard County reported 19 rigs for a third week and Upton County had 18 rigs, down one. Glasscock County added two rigs for 12 this week.

Enverus Rig Analytics said its US rig count on March 31 was 757 rigs, flat week-over-week. Activity levels are up 4 percent in the last month and 52 percent year over year. The company said its count was as high as 775 in the last week, which is the same as the prior week’s peak.
The most notable week-over-week changes include three-well drops in both Appalachia (49 total) and the Gulf Coast (91). Month over month, the Permian is up 13 at 299, and the DJ Basin is up four at 17. The Anadarko Basin is down five in the last month at 59.

Comments / 0

Midland Reporter-Telegram
Midland Reporter-Telegram

728

Followers

589

Posts

120K+

Views

Related
Bismarck Tribune

North Dakota's daily oil output could climb 100,000 barrels by year's end, regulator estimates

North Dakota’s oil output could climb another 100,000 barrels per day by the end of 2022 amid high crude prices, a state energy regulator estimates. The U.S. could ultimately supplant about 750,000 of the 5 million barrels Russia had exported daily to countries that are now backing sanctions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine last month, State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms told reporters Tuesday at his monthly press briefing.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
State
New Mexico State
City
Wink, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Industry
State
Louisiana State
State
West Virginia State
State
Utah State
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Permian#Shell#Tamir Kalifa#Nyt
Reuters

Biden admin confident of U.S. oil production boost by year's end

WASHINGTON, March 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. energy secretary said on Tuesday the Biden administration believes producers will boost U.S. oil supply by the end of the year, two weeks after she urged them to raise output quickly in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Energy Secretary Jennifer...
POTUS
rigzone.com

Exxon Again Finds No Oil In Brazil. Cutthroat Not On Target.

ExxonMobil has completed drilling operations on the Cutthroat prospect but failed to find any oil offshore Brazil once again. — Oil and gas supermajor ExxonMobil has completed drilling operations on the Cutthroat prospect but failed to find any oil offshore Brazil one more time. The well, which was drilled...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Industry
eenews.net

Manchin, Kelly urge Biden to open new Gulf oil leasing

Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Mark Kelly of Arizona are urging the Biden administration to develop a new five-year oil and gas leasing plan in the Gulf of Mexico. In a letter yesterday to President Joe Biden, the lawmakers argued that a new schedule for the sale...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Axios

Democrats blast oil execs for skipping hearing on gas prices

House Natural Resources Committee Chair Raúl Grijalva (D.-Ariz.) slammed the CEOs of three major oil companies for refusing to testify at a Natural Resources Committee hearing scheduled for April 5. Why it matters: The hearing would have examined the fossil fuel industry’s failure to help stabilize gas prices during...
CONGRESS & COURTS
rigzone.com

North America Drops 30 Rigs in a Week

North America dropped 30 rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was released on March 18. The weekly drop was driven by Canada, which lowered its total rig count by 30 week on week, Baker Hughes highlighted. The U.S. dropped one land rig and added one offshore rig, leaving its total weekly rig count flat, Baker Hughes’ latest count showed.
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Oil futures mark lowest finish in over 2 weeks as U.S. announces biggest-ever release from crude reserves

Oil futures dropped on Thursday as the U.S. announced its biggest-ever release from the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve. President Joe Biden authorized the release of 1 million barrels of oil per day for the next six months. It's "essentially a temporary measure designed to minimize the spring rally, and to that end, it could increase supplies marginally and thereby keep prices commensurately lower," said Marshall Steeves, energy markets analyst at S&P Global Commodity Insights. "However, the war in Ukraine remains the overriding consideration and the possible loss of Russian output is the motivating factor." West Texas Intermediate crude for May delivery.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

ConocoPhillips plans sale of Texas, Oklahoma gas assets - sources

(Reuters) - U.S. shale oil producer ConocoPhillips is working with an adviser to sell its gas-producing assets in the Anadarko Basin of North Texas and Western Oklahoma, according to two sources and documents seen by Reuters. The planned sale, which includes both operated and non-operated leaseholds and royalty interests in...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Kingsport Times-News

Some facts about oil prices and production

We are all feeling the pain of rising gas costs, and there is also a lot of misinformation about why prices are rising. Like many things, it is a complex problem, and the solutions are not quick, easy or simple. To understand the whole picture of what we are seeing today, we need to understand more about oil drilling and Energy Information Administration (EIA) data going back to at least 2018.
TRAFFIC
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Midland Reporter-Telegram

Midland, TX
728
Followers
589
Post
120K+
Views
ABOUT

MRT covers news, entertainment, and business content --with a special emphasis on oil and energy.

 https://www.mrt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy