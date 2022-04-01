ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Billy Eppler Doesn't Expect Mets to Make Move After deGrom Injury

By Daniel Chavkin
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 12 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=421de4_0ewxthHg00

New York announced it will not have deGrom to begin the year due to a shoulder issue.

The Mets are preparing to begin the season without ace pitcher Jacob deGrom , who will not throw for up to four months after an MRI revealed inflammation in his shoulder.

Mets general manager Billy Eppler confirmed the news to the media, saying “everybody's sharing in the disappointment right now.” He added the nature of the injury can allow for a more optimistic take, as the inflammation is confined to the bone for now.

However, the team will still move forward without deGrom to start the year, but that doesn’t mean they will make a move. Eppler said they will begin the season using their depth to replace deGrom.

“I feel really good about the depth that we have,” Eppler said.

The New York Post ’s Joel Sherman reports the Mets are expected to promote one of Tylor Megill, Trevor Williams or David Peterson to replace deGrom for now. Sherman also mentioned trades are still a possibility, despite potential hesitancy of surpassing a $300 million payroll.

Currently, the top four pitchers in the Mets rotation include Max Scherzer, Chris Bassitt, Taijuan Walker and Carlos Carrasco. Scherzer and Bassitt are new to the Mets this year, and those two will be asked to lead the way without deGrom. Carrasco only pitched 53.2 innings for New York in 2021, while Walker, was an All-Star after a strong start to the 2021 season, though he did struggle to end the year.

If the Mets do decide to make a trade, they could go back to a familiar well, as the Athletics have reportedly been shopping Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas after already dealing Bassitt. The Athletic ’s Ken Rosenthal reported last week other teams expected the A’s to trade Manaea first, then make a decision on Montas, but so far both pitchers remain in Oakland.

More MLB Coverage:

For more Mets coverage, go to Inside the Mets .

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated

59K+

Followers

31K+

Posts

19M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
thecomeback.com

Mets fans react to Jacob deGrom injury news

The concern that New York Mets fans had when news broke that Jacob deGrom had tightness in his shoulder was well-founded. On Friday, the Mets confirmed reports that deGrom will not throw for roughly four weeks. Mets fans had some time to process this as a possibility after Thursday’s reports....
MLB
Boston 25 News WFXT

Mets ace deGrom has shoulder tightness, sent for MRI

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — (AP) — Mets ace Jacob deGrom was scratched from his scheduled start Friday morning and will get an MRI after feeling tightness in his pitching shoulder, putting his status for opening day in jeopardy. New York manager Buck Showalter told reporters Thursday night...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Bassitt
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
Taijuan Walker
Person
David Peterson
Person
Ken Rosenthal
Person
Billy Eppler
Person
Frankie Montas
Person
Sean Manaea
Person
Michael Conforto
MLB

deGrom to be shut down for 4 weeks

JUPITER, Fla. -- Even before the Mets uncovered details about the stress reaction in Jacob deGrom’s right shoulder, which will cost him his Opening Day start and most likely the first two months of the season, a somber mood hung over the clubhouse in Port St. Lucie. There was an edge to the room; everybody wanted to know what was wrong with deGrom.
MLB
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

59K+
Followers
31K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy