ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Banchero Shares Candid Response When Asked About Country Music Star Eric Church

By Jelani Scott
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 13 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15GJb3_0ewxtgOx00

The Duke star leads the Blue Devils into a historic Final Four matchup against UNC on Saturday.

Ahead of Saturday’s historic Final Four matchup against UNC, Duke star Paolo Banchero fielded an interesting question about one of the Tar Heels’s most famous fans.

The ACC Player and Rookie of the Year was asked to comment on country music star Eric Church’s decision to cancel his concert in San Antonio so he and his family could attend the Duke-UNC game. Banchero’s candid response suggested he’s not exactly familiar with the North Carolina native’s music.

“Yeah, Eric Church, I don’t know who that is but shout out to him, though,” he said, drawing a wave of laughter from the media in attendance. “Even though he’s supporting the other team, you know, shout out to him coming to watch. His fans, I’m sure, will have another show.”

Church, a lifelong Tar Heels fan, made the announcement on Tuesday, apologizing to his supporters for the sudden change before thanking them for allowing him to watch the big game. Church eventually made it up to his fans by announcing earlier Friday the concert will be rescheduled for September.

As Church and the rest of the sports world prepare for Saturday night, Duke enters New Orleans looking to end North Carolina’s season on a sour note in coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final meeting against the program’s most storied rival. The game is scheduled to tip-off at approximately 8:49 p.m. ET.

More Duke-North Carolina Coverage

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated

59K+

Followers

31K+

Posts

19M+

Views

Follow Sports Illustrated and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
FOX Carolina

Country music star Garth Brooks returns to the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Country music singer Garth Brooks is set to return to Charlotte, North Carolina for the first time in 24 years and the first time at the home of the Carolina Panthers. The concert will be held at Bank of America Stadium Saturday, July 16 at...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Cooper: North Carolina is 'center of college basketball universe'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina takes its college basketball seriously. So seriously, in fact, that Gov. Roy Cooper issued a proclamation Thursday declaring the state is the "center of the college basketball universe." Duke and North Carolina, arguably the two biggest rivals in all of sports, will meet in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS Sports

2022 Final Four: How Duke, North Carolina's vastly different coaching transitions led both to New Orleans

Friday marks the one-year anniversary of news that rocked college basketball, as Roy Williams announced his retirement two weeks after the Tar Heels lost to Wisconsin in the First Round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament. With Final Four games just days away, the sport's focus turned momentarily to the coaching carousel as one of the most prestigious positions in the game came open following an 18-year run at UNC for Williams -- a Hall of Famer and three-time national champion.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Krzyzewski
Person
Paolo Banchero
Person
Hubert Davis
Person
Eric Church
fadeawayworld.net

Jimmy Butler Reacts To His Beef With Coach Spoelstra And Udonis Haslem: “Everything's Not Going To Be All Good. Everything’s Not Going To Be All Bad. We Understand That.”

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat have been a constant in news headlines over the last few days. No, it is not because of some sensational win or anything. Instead, the reason for it is due to a pretty heated altercation between Jimmy Butler, head coach Erik Spoelstra, and veteran Udonis Haslem.
NBA
Popculture

Former USWNT Star Hope Solo Arrested in North Carolina

Hope Solo, a former soccer star who won two gold medals with the United States Women's National Team, was arrested in North Carolina for driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest, according to TMZ Sports. Solo, 40, was taken into custody in a Walmart parking lot off Parkway Villiage Circle in Winston-Salem, North Carolina before being taken to the Forsyth County jail for processing. Police told TMZ Sports that Solo was arrested for impaired driving (DWI), resisting arrest and misdemeanor child abuse as two children were in the car.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#The Blue Devils#The Tar Heels#Acc
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Suns' Cam Johnson's brother, North Carolina's Puff Johnson, ready for Duke in Final Four

College basketball fans are lucky to have the sport's greatest rivalry, Duke and North Carolina, face off in the Final Four in New Orleans on Saturday. The game's most compelling family connection subplot is about Gil Johnson, the luckiest fan seeing his two kids' hoops dreams come true on the two of basketball's biggest stages within one year.   Two of his four...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

59K+
Followers
31K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy