OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Two local men are in jail after emergency personnel were dispatched for a report of an overdose in Oil City. Officers of the Oil City Police Department, members of the Oil City Fire Department, and Community Ambulance Services were dispatched via Venango County 9-1-1 around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 16, to 11 Harold Street, in Oil City, for the report of a male overdose (unknown age).

OIL CITY, PA ・ 16 DAYS AGO