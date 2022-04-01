ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas Price

Buttigieg unveils stricter fuel economy standards for US vehicles

By Amanda Maile
ABC News
ABC News
 12 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tGjkl_0ewxta6b00

New cars in the U.S. will need to meet stricter fuel economy standards, the Biden administration announced Friday.

The rule will require passenger cars, trucks and vans produced for the model year 2026 to average 49 miles per gallon, the Department of Transportation said. It will also increase fuel efficiency 8% annually for model years 2024-2025 and 10% annually for the model year 2026.

MORE: Biden blasts US oil companies in announcing plan to combat gas prices

"Starting in model two-year 2024, when these standards take effect, Americans buying a new vehicle will spend less on gas than they would have if we hadn't taken this step," Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said at a press conference at the agency's headquarters Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WWj66_0ewxta6b00
David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images - PHOTO: Vehicles drive eastbound on Interstate 80 in Emeryville, Calif., on March 29, 2022.

The administration says the new requirements will reduce fuel use by more than 200 billion gallons through 2050, and estimates it will prevent 5.5 trillion pounds of carbon dioxide from going into the atmosphere between now and 2050.

MORE: Biden on jobs report: 'Americans are back to work'

"These vehicles will be better for the environment, safer than ever, and cost less to fuel over their lifetimes," added Dr. Steven Cliff, the deputy administrator for the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g3NJ3_0ewxta6b00
Drew Angerer/Getty Images - PHOTO: Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg speaks during an event about fuel economy standards at the headquarters of the Department of Transportation, April 1, 2022, in Washington, D.C.

The move comes amid high gas prices across the country. President Joe Biden announced Thursday that he was ordering the release of roughly 1 million barrels of oil per day from the nation's strategic petroleum reserve over the next six months to reduce energy and gas prices.

MORE: How effective are gas tax holidays at helping motorists' wallets?

Ford Motor Company applauded the announcement in a statement saying it's "an important step toward achieving our shared national goals."

