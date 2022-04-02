ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Washington, NY

Ukrainian band that fled war-torn country performs in Port Washington

A Ukrainian band who was able to flee their war-torn country performed in Port Washington Friday.

AFYA Foundation

In addition to performing, Dahkabrahka educated listeners as to what is going on in their nation.

Landmark on Main Street will be donating 100% of their ticket share, which is 50% of all sales, to the AFYA Foundation.

"It makes me feel so proud of this organization that somebody took it upon themselves to make this into a fundraiser," says Judy Baun, a board member for the AFYA Foundation

The event was sponsored by Mara and Baron Silverstein.

The band was touring in Ukraine before the Russia invasion started and had to cancel their remaining performances.

They say it changed their life, but want to educate people around the world through music

The band incorporated videos to share their emotions and what they went through during the conflict.

They mixed traditional Ukraine music with modern new sound.

Attendees like Charlene Berkman were happy to be able to attend.

"We don't always know which is the best way to give our money and this is not only a fun way, but it's an important way," Berkman says. "And we'll learn more about the Ukrainian culture this way."

ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

