ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

AP PHOTOS on Day 37: Remnants of fighting left behind

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 13 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OJ5Ec_0ewxtR6w00

On the outskirts of Kyiv , Ukrainian soldiers approach a trench used by Russian soldiers as they retake the area. One soldier embraces his wife after conducting a sweep for remnants of Russian troops after their withdrawal.

Destroyed armored vehicles from both armies lie in streets and fields. Scattered military gear covers the ground next to an abandoned Russian tank outside Kyiv. And a Ukrainian solider checks the charred remnants of a another tank in front of houses in Irpin, close to Kyiv.

Civilians also take stock of the damage more than a month into the invasion. One woman stands by a crater left by a bomb that hit her yard. A man surveys a bridge destroyed by Russian soldiers upon their retreat. Yet another gathers armloads of debris from demolished buildings.

Next to his grave in the garden of their home, Mariya Ol’hovs’ka mourns her 72-year-old father Valerii Ol’hovs’kyi, who was killed by a Russian missile days earlier. The family could not bury him in the village cemetery because of fighting between the Ukrainian and Russian armies.

Comments / 1

ch
13h ago

Now it is the Ukraine's turn, and Russia will regret the standards they set in the war with their illegal invasion. Illegal weapons, targeting and kidnapping civilians, looting, and intentional destruction of monuments and culture are all justified by Russia's behavior. Russians now get to live in fear and I would be the Ukrainians are better at creating fear.

Reply
3
Check out more stories from
The Independent
The Independent

579K+

Followers

189K+

Posts

260M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
The Independent

AP PHOTOS on Day 36: Russian tanks destroyed outside Kyiv

Destroyed Russian tanks line a road on the outskirts of Ukraine's capital, where Ukrainian troops pose for selfies atop the shell of one vehicle after their forces overran a Russian position. An 81-year-old man bicycles alone past one burned-out tank on the muddy road.Close to Kyiv, in Irpin, Ukrainian soldiers carry the bodies of civilians killed by Russian forces over a destroyed bridge. Other soldiers assist an elderly woman who has hidden from Russian shelling in a shelter for weeks without food and water. In the town of Bashtanka, people who have fled nearby villages attacked by the Russian army shelter in a church among the pews and in the basement bomb shelter.During a break for lunch, a Ukrainian soldier keeps a machine gun close at hand, next to pickles and condiments on the table.
PHOTOGRAPHY
SFGate

AP PHOTOS: Day 18: Images capture widespread destruction

As Russian shells hit Irpin, on the outskirts of Ukraine's capital, two Ukrainian soldiers took cover against a wall Sunday, heads down on the bare ground. Another soldier dug a foxhole. In an Irpin park, a woman's body lay amid downed trees and debris. Underground, many people sheltered in basements...
PHOTOGRAPHY
SFGate

AP PHOTOS: Day 24: Scenes of resistance in war-torn Ukraine

In a Kyiv basement converted into a nursery, nanny Svitlana Stetsiuk plays tenderly with a baby, one of 19 whose foreigner biological parents are abroad as the war rages in Ukraine. The reason? They were born to surrogate mothers. In the western city of Lviv, the country's cultural capital that...
PHOTOGRAPHY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Ukrainian#Russian
Telegraph

Watch: Ukrainian troops blow up Russian convoy heading to Kyiv

A Russian armoured column trying to get into Kyiv was pushed back in a devastating strike from Ukrainian forces on Thursday morning. Video posted on twitter of footage seemingly shot from a drone shows the line of around 30 tanks and armoured vehicles, including a TOS-1 Thermobaric missile launcher. At...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
The Week

Putin's 'Achilles heel' in Ukraine is Russians believing their 'soldiers are dying unnecessarily,' CNN says

Soviet Russia finally pulled out of Afghanistan because fierce Afghan resistance, fueled by U.S.-provided Stinger missiles, were eating away at Russian forces, eventually resulting in 15,000 Russian deaths. "Today the death toll of Russian troops in Ukraine could already match those killed over 10 years in Afghanistan," CNN's Nic Robertson reported early Thursday, citing NATO estimates.
POLITICS
Radar Online.com

Vladimir Putin's Daughter Katerina Tikhonova's French Villa Vandalized

Russian President Vladimir Putin's second-oldest daughter Katerina Tikhonova woke up to the Ukrainian flag painted all over the front gate of her luxury mansion in France. The vandalism is a sign of protest against the conflict started by Tikhonova's father that has been ravaging the Ukrainian people for over a month now.
POLITICS
Washington Post

Seemingly stuck Russian convoy hides mysteries

KYIV, Ukraine — Makeshift roadblocks have been installed throughout this capital to impede the movements of Russian troops snaking toward the city in a convoy about 15 miles away. On some strategic thruways, Ukrainians have parked trams and buses to restrict driving access. Checkpoints to inspect IDs have also...
POLITICS
The Independent

Around 1,300 Ukrainian troops killed and 600 Russian troops surrendered yesterday, says Zelensky

Around 1,300 Ukrainian troops have been killed since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky said today.The Ukrainian president, speaking at a news briefing, said that negotiating teams from Kyiv and Moscow had started discussing concrete topics rather than exchanging ultimatums.He urged Western nations to be more involved in negotiations to end the war, but welcomed efforts by Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to mediate between Ukraine and Russia.Mr Zelensky also revealed that between 500-600 Russian soldiers had surrendered to Ukrainian forces on Friday.The Ukrainian president said he had spoken to German chancellor Olaf Scholz and French...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Revealed: The mystery Canadian sniper who left his fiancée and baby son behind to take on the Russians in Ukraine - as he warns Putin he 'won't hesitate to squeeze the trigger when the time comes'

The world holds its breath as deranged Vladimir Putin prepares to unleash the full force of Russia's troops in a David and Goliath battle for Ukraine's historic capital, Kyiv. But the despot's soldiers will pay a devastating price when they finally set foot inside the besieged city, according to 'Wali' - an elite sniper and western freedom fighter who plans to pick them off with pinpoint accuracy.
MILITARY
The Independent

The Independent

579K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy