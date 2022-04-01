ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

No. 2 Arkansas baseball vs. Mississippi State: Live updates, score from SEC series

By Christina Long, Fort Smith Times Record
 12 hours ago
FAYETTEVILLE — No. 2 Arkansas baseball will play defending national champion Mississippi State in a three-game series starting Friday (6 p.m. CT, SECN) at Baum-Walker Stadium.

The Razorbacks (19-4, 5-1 SEC) have won their first two SEC series against Kentucky and Missouri and will look to make it three against the Bulldogs (16-10, 3-3).

Arkansas will pitch its usual weekend rotation of Connor Noland on Friday, Hagen Smith on Saturday and Jaxon Wiggins on Sunday. Based on last weekend's rotation, the Bulldogs will likely start all righthanders: Preston Johnson, Parker Stinnett and Cade Smith in that order.

Mississippi State has started the season quieter than expected after being ranked No. 3 in the preseason USA Today coaches poll. The Bulldogs have since fallen out of the rankings after losing three of their first six series.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Fans get chance to play Topgolf inside the home of the Razorbacks

Maybe you can’t throw a football over those mountains like Uncle Rico, but knocking a golf ball onto the grass at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium is a good second choice. Arkansas football fans will have an opportunity to do just that in May when the Topgolf Live Stadium Tour hits Fayetteville. The event, which runs May 5-8, will give fans an opportunity to play the game from the confines of the home of the Hogs. Adult tickets are $75 and student tickets are $45. As many as six players can reserve a single bay. DWRRS is one of four – right now – college football stadiums scheduled to host the tour. Ole Miss, Auburn and Penn State will also get an opportunity. The pop-up event allows golfers, regardless of skill level, to try their mettle at hitting targets on the stadium grass from 60 and 140 yards off the tee. Those seeking a deeper Hogs experience can purchase Razorback Experience tickets for $180 per player. Those tickets include a football locker room tour.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
