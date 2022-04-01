ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
People Are So Mad At Prince Harry About Prince Philip's Memorial: 'He Should Be Supporting' The Queen

By Marissa Matozzo
 12 hours ago
Prince Harry appears to have ruffled more than just a few feathers with his decision to skip the Service of Thanksgiving in London this week that honored his late grandfather, Prince Philip. The Duke of Sussex, 37, did not attend the event on March 29, and as Fox News reports, his absence allegedly disappointed the British royal family and fans online.

Earlier this month, a spokesperson for Prince Harry confirmed to Fox News Digital that he was not going to travel to Britain for the service but added that he hopes to visit his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, 95, “as soon as possible.” Harry currently lives in California with his wife, Meghan Markle, 40 and their two children: Archie Harrison, 2, and Lilibet Diana, 9 months.

True Royalty TV co-founder Nick Bullen told Fox News Digital that many were shocked at Harry’s decision, considering that he had a close bond with Prince Philip and did attend his funeral last year. “I think everyone was rather surprised that he wouldn’t be coming to the Thanksgiving Service because he was very close to the Duke of Edinburgh,” Bullen said. He continued, “He obviously came back for the funeral, so his decision was surprising to people. There doesn’t seem to be much reason as to why he wouldn’t come.”

Bullen also noted that another reason why many are confused at Harry’s absence at the service is that he appears to have made up with his brother and father following the tell-all Oprah Winfrey interview last spring. “I’m told there has been some reconciliation,” Bullen explained. “I understand that [Prince] William and [his brother] Harry are speaking again. I understand that there are conversations between Harry and his father. Both the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge are very keen to re-establish communication and rebuild the family relationship.”

“And bear in mind, the Prince of Wales still hasn’t seen his granddaughter,” Bullen added. “He would very much like to meet her. At this point, the royal family does want to keep the lines of communication open. As the queen said herself, Harry and Meghan are very important and much loved members of the family. I have been told by a number of people that they’ve started talking again.”

Ultimately, what seems to have upset Harry’s family and fans the most, Bullen said, was the fact that he has been open about his loving relationship with his grandmother who reportedly wanted his support and attendance. “I think a lot of people just don’t understand Harry’s thinking on this,” Bullen said. “At a very simple level – take away all the royal trappings – he should be attending the Thanksgiving Service of his grandfather. He should be supporting his grandmother, regardless of the fact that she is queen. On a simple family level, he should be there. And I think that’s how most people [in the U.K.] feel right now. He could come on his own easily. Even Meghan and the kids can remain safely in California. He should be there.”

While Harry did not attend this event, many royal family insiders and historians have said that introducing his second child Lilibet (who he and Markle welcomed last June) to his family members sooner than later would be a great way to reconcile. After all, their daughter still has yet to meet her great-grandmother and namesake, and her grandfather as well.

Comments / 21

Donna Ramires
11h ago

come on Harry that was your grandfather grow a backbone if she was any kind of a wife she would have said go ahead and go even though she doesn't get along with the royal family she shouldn't have stopped you from going to the memorial

Reply
24
K.Sum
8h ago

Ginger boy is a wus. He actually cares more about staying in the U.S. giving speeches on topics he knows nothing about, like mental illness. He has no royal loyalty because he is "royal-less."

Reply
8
Pam Donnelly
10h ago

Harry should be ashamed,he will regret his actions one day, especially Megan and him split

Reply
15
Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

