ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Former KKK member warns Congress of danger of veterans turning to extremism

By Samantha Manning, CMG Washington News Bureau
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 12 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H6VOq_0ewxt3Fz00

Chris Buckley said he knew he wanted to serve his country from an early age and joined the Army as part of a delayed entry program while still in high school.

“I remember how proud I was to have the honor to be on the front lines defending my country, as that Tuesday I saw on TV in my high school cafeteria the collapse of the twin towers,” Buckley told the House Veterans Affairs Committee this week.

But the trauma Buckley endured while serving in combat led him down a dark journey he never expected.

“How did I go from that to becoming a Ku Klux Klan member? It’s a sad tale but one that is sadly not uncommon amongst our veterans,” said Buckley. “I was not born racist.”

Buckley said a defining moment for him came in October 2008 when he and his best friend, Sgt. Daniel Wallace, were ambushed by the Taliban.

Wallace was killed in the attack.

“Daniel died in my arms while trying to push his brain back into his skull,” said Buckley. “I came back from Afghanistan a different man. I developed a deep sense of resentment against all Muslims.”

Buckley even tattooed the word “Kafir,” which means “infidel” in Arabic, on his arm as a warning to Muslims and as a way of remembering those he described as “the enemies.”

Buckley said the trauma from combat also opened up old wounds from his childhood, which exacerbated his pain and resentment.

Upon returning home, Buckley said he struggled to get PTSD treatment through the VA and developed an opioid addiction after an injury.

“I wanted to blame others,” said Buckley. “I was developing a habit of numbing my psychological pain by resentment directed against my growing list of enemies: Muslims, gays, Blacks and Jews.”

The KKK appeared to be there for support.

“They did not approach me with pitchforks and burning crosses, but with a plate of BBQ ribs, a bible and the promise of brotherhood I missed from my days in the Army,” said Buckley.

Buckley said when his 4-year-old son asked for his own KKK outfit, his wife stepped in and said she had enough.

Buckley changed course, condemning the racism and hatred he once sought to cope with his pain.

This week, he urged Congress to invest in more support for veterans and active-duty service members.

“Prevention of radicalization is always better than treatment,” said Buckley. “We need to prepare our troops not only for being soldiers, but also for civilian life when they transition home. We need preventive solutions for our soldiers to deal with the trauma of active duty and healthier ways.”

Buckley said he now focuses on pulling others out of extremism by working with groups like Parents for Peace.

He shared his story as a warning to policymakers and to others about the complex threat of extremism.

“While I am ashamed of my time in the Ku Klux Klan, I am proud of being on the front lines of combating this threat,” said Buckley.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Law & Crime

Justices Spar in Military Burn Pit Case, Ask Questions About Ukraine, the Vietnam War, and Even Quote Hamilton Lyrics

The Supreme Court has a chance to allow members of the military to bring private lawsuits against states for discrimination on the basis of military service. The justices sparred during oral arguments Wednesday in the case of an Army reservist who says he was forced to resign from his job as a state trooper due to lung damage sustained from “burn pits” near his military base in Iraq. Stylized as Torres v. Texas Department of Public Safety, the case raises the legal question of whether Texas is immune from Torres’s lawsuit based on state sovereign immunity.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Dozens of veterans participated in the Jan. 6 attack. Congress wants to know why.

In the immediate aftermath of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, reports made it clear that many of those involved had served in law enforcement or the military. Dozens of active or former service members have been charged in connection to the Capitol riot, NBC News has reported. Some members of the violent extremist groups that participated in the attack, including the Proud Boys, the Oath Keepers and the Three Percenters, had military experience. That grim reality has prompted concern in Congress, displayed most recently in a House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs hearing Thursday focused on curbing violent extremism.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kkk#Taliban#Sgt#Muslims
The US Sun

Ridiculous moment ‘Russian soldiers are ABANDONED by comrades who speed off in Z truck in chaotic retreat from Ukraine’

THIS is the bizarre moment Russian soldiers appear to be abandoned by their comrades who speed off in a "Z" marked truck in a chaotic retreat from Ukraine. Drone footage shows the military vehicle steaming up a snowy hill as two frantic soldiers chase behind on foot amid reports Vladimir Putin's despairing troops are giving up in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
PTSD
NewsBreak
Army
Complex

Former KKK Leader Running for Office in Georgia Disqualified After Investigation Exposed Him as Convicted Felon

A former Ku Klux Klan leader running for public office in Georgia has been ruled ineligible after an investigation exposed him as a convicted felon. Earlier this month, Chester Doles, 61, who was once known as the Grand Klaliff of the Invisible Empire, Knights of the Ku Klux Klan in Maryland, announced plans to run for a seat on the Lumpkin County Board of Commissioners.
GEORGIA STATE
BET

Alleged White Supremacist Couple Accused Of Killing Black Navy Veteran

A white couple might have committed a hate crime, as they are accused of shooting and stabbing to death a Black Navy veteran at a California gas station. Christine Garner, 42, and Jeremy Jones, 49, were arrested and charged with murder of Justin Peoples, 30, the following day of March 15 at a Chevron gas station in Tracy, California after 9 p.m., CBS News reported.
TRACY, CA
Army Times

Fort Sill soldier dies after basic training event

A soldier going through the beginning stages of basic combat training at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, died on the afternoon of March 3 after completing a training exercise. Pvt. Estanley Cabrera, 24, was assigned to the 434th Field Artillery Brigade when he began showing signs of distress following an introductory exercise called “Hellcat 100,” according to a preliminary Army incident report.
FORT SILL, OK
Army Times

What are military burn pits? And why are veterans worried about them?

Burn pits are well-known within the military community, but the reasons for using them and the dangers that accompany them are less familiar to the American public. With the topic gaining prominence in recent months, here’s a look at the issues surrounding burn pits and the help veterans could receive in dealing with their effects.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Here’s the list of 87 potential new names for confederate-named Army posts

The federal Naming Commission has released a list of 87 potential names for nine posts named for Confederate generals. The list—which includes historical military figures, recent Medal of Honor recipients, and more—was drawn from a total of 3,670 unique names among the 34,000-plus submissions the congressionally mandated commission received via its website and during members’ visits to the posts and surrounding communities, according to a Thursday press release.
MILITARY
AOL Corp

Trump denies calling Putin a 'genius'

With the U.S. public showing a vast disapproval of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the wake of his invasion of Ukraine, former President Donald Trump has sought to explain his glowing appraisal of the Russian leader's moves leading up to the war. On Wednesday, Trump released a statement in which...
POTUS
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
79K+
Followers
99K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy