Tulsa, OK

Oklahoma Man Returns Home After Carrying A Cross Through Ukraine

By Mallory Thomas
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 13 hours ago
An Oklahoma man is back in Tulsa after spending a week traveling through Ukraine with a cross.

Keith Wheeler is known for traveling around the world with a cross for the last 40 years. Wheeler spent the last week traveling through towns in Ukraine, some of which, he doesn't know the name of.

“God provided a place for me to sleep in Lviv, Chervonoarmiysk, Rivne, sorry I can’t pronounce that one very well, Lutsk, and Kovel," said Wheeler.

He said his first night in the country was a life-changing experience for him as he sat in a bomb shelter in Lviv, surrounded by families and strangers who were trying to survive the night.

“There is a world map on the wall and they all got up and they went and the Ukrainians that are being bombed by Russians put their hands on Russia and they began to pray for Russia," said Wheeler.

He has pictures from his trip showing the spirit of the Ukrainian people and their generosity.

“I would be talking to someone and I’d look back and people would be tying bottles of water, soda cans, they would be tying tins of food. Again these people don’t have anything," said Wheeler.

He said he's going to continue to pray for the people in Ukraine.

“Every home was receiving refugees and every time the sirens would go off or the bombs would start to fall you would hear boom, boom, boom, and fires and you just wonder how many people died in that explosion," said Wheeler.

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
798K+
Views
