ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor, NC

North Carolina inmate convicted of killing toddler dies in prison attack

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 13 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15i05o_0ewxrog100
Inmate killed: Semajs Short pleaded guilty in the death of a 2-year-old child. He was nearly five years into his sentence when he was killed in prison on Tuesday. (North Carolina Department of Public Safety)

WINDSOR, N.C. — A North Carolina prisoner convicted of killing a toddler died Tuesday after officials said he was assaulted by “a number of other offenders,” authorities said.

Semajs Short, 24, was attacked in a housing area at Bertie Correctional Institution at 2:14 p.m. EDT, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety said in a news release.

First responders at the prison performed life-saving measures until local paramedics arrived, but Short was pronounced dead at 2:37 p.m. EDT.

Short, who was serving a 31-year sentence, was charged in the 2014 murder of 2-year-old Dy’Unanna Anderson, WNCN-TV reported. Short, who was 17 at the time of the toddler’s death, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on April 3, 2017, in Halifax County, the DPS said in its release. HE began his prison sentence the next day.

According to reports, the girl’s death was in retaliation for the murder of 15-year-old Keyuon Garner, which happened earlier that evening, WNCN reported.

Three other prisoners were injured in Tuesday’s group assault, WCTI-TV reported. They were taken to an outside medical facility with injuries that were described as not life-threatening, according to the television station.

The Windsor Police Department and the State Bureau of Investigation are investigating the incident, the DPS said in its release.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh

79K+

Followers

99K+

Posts

26M+

Views

Related
WLOS.com

Toddler found with 2 dead men dies from injuries, man now faces 3 murder charges

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WLOS) — A Winston-Salem man faces three counts of first-degree murder charges in the deaths of two men and a 3-year-old girl last week. Lexington police said Brian Keith Moses is accused of killing toddler Ja-sel Orr, who died two days after she was found severely injured in a Lexington apartment where two men were killed.
LEXINGTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
County
Halifax County, NC
Halifax County, NC
Crime & Safety
Windsor, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Windsor, NC
City
Halifax, NC
CBS News

Six severed heads reportedly left on car roof in Mexico with a sign warning others: "This will happen to anyone who messes around"

The mutilated bodies of six people were found on Thursday in a vehicle in southern Mexico, authorities said -- the latest gruesome discovery in a country riven by gang-related violence. Reuters, citing a statement from the attorney general's office of Guerrero, reported that the severed heads of six men were discovered on top of a Volkswagen abandoned on a busy boulevard in the town of Chilapa de Alvarez.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

Former Georgia Football Player Arrested in Fatal Shooting of Gas Station Attendant

Former University of Georgia football player Ahkil Crumpton was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a RaceTrac gas station clerk. ESPN reports that Crumpton, who is 23, went to a junior college in California before playing wide receiver at UGA in 2017 and 2018, was arrested this week in connection with the murder of a gas station clerk. 23-year-old Elijah Wood was shot to death at a RaceTrac on March 19, 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Murder#Toddler#Wncn Tv#Dps#Wcti Tv#Cox Media Group
BET

Family Of San Francisco Girl, 8, 'Devastated' After Body Found, Saying Death 'Could Have Been Avoided'

A manhunt is underway for a California man allegedly involved in an 8-year-old girl’s death that Child Protective Services could have prevented, her family says. Merced Police detectives discovered a child’s dead body Friday (March 11) at Dhante Jackson’s home in Merced, Calif., a police statement said. The Merced County Coroner’s Office is working on identifying the body that is believed to be the remains of Sophia Mason who was reported missing.
MERCED, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
ClickOnDetroit.com

Hear from brothers who spent 25 years in prison for wrongful Oakland County murder conviction

PONTIAC, Mich. – Two brothers who were wrongfully convicted of an Oakland County murder spoke Tuesday, shortly after being released from a quarter-century in prison. George and Melvin DeJesus were exonerated Tuesday (March 22) after spending 25 years in prison for the July 11, 1995, murder of a woman in Pontiac. The woman was found nude in her basement with a pillowcase over her head and wires binding her neck, wrists and ankles, according to authorities.
WBTW News13

South Carolina man who made children pee in bottles during drive to Myrtle Beach convicted on drug trafficking charges

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — An Orangeburg man has been convicted for drug and weapons charges in connection to an arrest that happened while he was driving through the night from Connecticut to Myrtle Beach, according to authorities. Anthony Cyquan Herring, 40, has been found guilty of distribution of heroin and fentanyl, along with the […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
NECN

Dedham Police Make Drug Bust After Neighbors Complain of ‘Drive-Thru' Drug Store

People living in a neighborhood in Dedham, Massachusetts, complained to police about what they described as a "drive-thru" drug store, resulting in the Dedham Police Department launching an investigation and seizing a large quantity of drugs. Dedham police, assisted by the Norfolk County anti-crime task force, began investigating after neighbors...
DEDHAM, MA
WFAA

North Texas high school shooter dies in prison, officials say

NEW BOSTON, Texas — A 20-year-old man who opened fire at Italy High School in Ellis County in 2018 has died in a Texas prison, officials confirmed Wednesday. Chad Padilla was found unresponsive in his cell early Monday, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. Prison staff tried...
NEW BOSTON, TX
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
79K+
Followers
99K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy