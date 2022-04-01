II MEF Innovation Campus has grand opening on Camp Lejeune

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT) – A new campus held its grand opening onboard Camp Lejeune Friday.

It’s called the II MEF Innovation Campus and officials are excited to show it off.

“We really built a place where Marines can be comfortable and where they can be judged off the weight of the idea, and not necessarily what’s on their collar,” said Cpt. Marshall Brown.

The campus is a 3,000 square-foot collaboration space that offers service members a chance to solve problems.

“We give them access to expertise and tools, and they bring their problem, and they say, ‘Hey, I have an idea, I know how to make this better’ and they make that happen,” said Brown.

9OYS got a tour of the lab, which features different inventions made by service members onboard Camp Lejeune.

“A little 3d printing demo, which is a really cool technology, especially for prototyping. It’s something we’re trying to train a lot of Marines on something we do specifically out of this space,” said Brown.

They also had a QR code system made by one Marine trying to tackle a problem.

“He got cracking in Python, I mean, he learned this coding language and really built this program from the ground up. And now you can use your smartphone to actually examine this QR code and tell exactly where those tools need to go,” said Brown.

They hope overall this campus will promote modernization and experimentation efforts.

