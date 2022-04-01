ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toy Town Expands to New Location in Reed City

By Katie Birecki
 12 hours ago

Toy Town in Cadillac is expanding to a new location in Reed City.

Friday was the grand opening for Toy Town Reed City.

Customers were able to make crafts and browse the toys — even Santa made an appearance for the ribbon cutting.

Toy Town owner, Thaddeus Gommesen, said this is something he always wanted to grow, and the Reed City community has welcomed them with open arms.

“We really just want to be able to grow in the community and get to know people,” he said.

Gommesen said they’re now able to do toy deliveries from Big Rapids all the way to Manton.

