Watkins Glen, NY

Dan Ely signs with Hartwick College football

By Andy Malnoske
 12 hours ago

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour’s Dan Ely is taking the next big step.

Ely, a defensive tackle for the Seneca Indians, signed to play college football for Hartwick College next season. The Section IV All-Star was a force on the defensive side of the ball of Watkins Glen/O-M anchoring a team that made a fun into the Section IV title game.

Ely had 20 solo tackles on the year to go along with two sacks and two fumble recoveries this past season. Dan also played in the Ernie Davis All-Star game representing the Seneca Indians in the game.

Hartwick is a member of the Empire 8 Conference and finished last season with a (2-7) record.

(Photo: Provided)

