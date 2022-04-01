ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Quiet and chilly to start the weekend, showers return Sunday

By Kaitlyn Moffett
WTAJ
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight, we’ll see decreasing clouds to become mostly clear. Temperatures drop into the upper 20s and low 30s. Winds stay breezy out of the northwest at 10-15 mph which helps temperatures from dropping lower. Saturday will be a nice day while chilly. Mostly sunny...

