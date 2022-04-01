Rotary Club of New Bern awards $3,000 to Craven County Partners In Education

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) –The 23rd annual Coastal Environthon kicked off Tuesday morning at the Cool Springs Environmental Education center in Craven County. Getting their hands dirty while learning all about the environment. That’s the goal. The event teaches about soils, forestry, wildlife, aquatics and current environmental issues. Sabra Cahoon, the chairman of the Coastal […]
ELIZABETHTOWN — The Rotary Club here was given three words to contemplate during its regular weekly lunch meeting: diversity, equality and inclusion. Chris Stevenson, assistant district governor and co-chair of Rotary’s DEI Task Force from the Leland area, spoke to the membership about one of those words. “What...
After adding over 243,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 78.8 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 960,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average […]
If you want to shop local, but don't know where to start, try supporting women-owned businesses and entrepreneurs in the Craven County area--there are too many to list.
Entrepreneurship has grown locally and women, with a variety of skills such as crafting, fitness, writing, decorating, cleaning, cosmetology, skincare and so much more are the owners of...
Some exciting news for Carteret County: a new mobile clinic is officially ready to hit the road to help patients in rural areas.
After two years of disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a move to a new location, the Veterans Employment Base Camp and Organic Garden in New Bern is set to reopen March 22. Having relocated VEBCOG’s garden, buildings, tools, fruit trees, and growing beds from its former home near...
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The City of New Bern celebrated Arbor Day on Friday with a ceremonial tree planting, special proclamation, and a River Birch seedling giveaway. The event took place at Palace Point Commons on South front Street at 11 a.m. The City of New Bern says Mayor...
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services will host a live Cafecito and Spanish language tele-town hall on Tuesday, March 29th from 6 to 7 p.m. to discuss COVID-19 vaccines and boosters. Key topics include:. COVID-19 vaccine safety and effectiveness for children ages...
A two-day event at Fort Macon called "World War II Living History" allowed visitors to experience that time period. Saturday and Sunday were also the first days of the state park being fully reopened after being damaged by Hurricane Florence in 2018.
Hope Recovery Homes is branching out of Carteret County as they settle into their third men's recovery facility in Havelock.
Sixteen different local businesses hosted middle schoolers and high schoolers to give them a hands-on experience of what a job would entail day-to-day.
The United Way of Onslow County is offering an exciting opportunity to non-profits in the area.
Need a little? Take a little. An Eagle Scout candidate is serving his community while completing a Scout project for his final rank.
Duplin County hosted an event on Tuesday to push for the COVID-19 vaccine and even got some help from a former pro and college basketball star.
Whether you're in Kinston, Trenton or Snow Hill, finding a new book just got easier.
Hope Recovery Homes is branching out of Carteret County as they settle into their third men's recovery facility in Havelock.
