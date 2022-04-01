ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altoona, PA

Altoona barber school celebrates one-year anniversary

By Jared Weaver
 12 hours ago

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– An Altoona barber school celebrated its one-year anniversary on Friday.

The Keystone Barber School has a program that trains students for nine months. Keystone Barber School Owner Ali Steele is not from the area so she really enjoys seeing the community support the students.

“The community is wonderful here in the Hollidaysburg area. I’m not from here, so to see all these people wanting to support the students is amazing.”

Steele said that she enjoys knowing that she is helping the students further their careers.

“I love being able to know that I’m the one that gets to teach these guys everything they need to know for their career in their future.”

Fire departments from six different counties partake in Ukraine donation

The school is looking for students as it still has some open spots left for the year.

For more information on how to apply, call (814)- 515-1121 or visit their website.

