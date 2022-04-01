ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meta no longer requiring COVID booster shots for staff in U.S. offices

By Elizabeth Culliford
 12 hours ago
April 1 (Reuters) - Facebook-owner Meta (FB.O) is no longer requiring employees to have COVID-19 boosters to enter its offices in the United States, a company spokesperson said on Friday.

The social media company previously said that all workers returning to the office would have to present proof of their booster jabs, while the company monitored the Omicron variant situation. read more

"We updated our requirements in early March to align with CDC guidance, and now COVID-19 boosters are no longer required for entry, though strongly recommended. The primary vaccination requirement (1- or 2-shot series) remains in place," said Meta spokesperson Tracy Clayton.

Reporting by Elizabeth Culliford in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

