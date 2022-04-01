ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

State of the Lake Virtual Meeting, April 5, 2022 6 pm PDT

idaho.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePlease note: All questions will be considered. However, we will...

idfg.idaho.gov

Comments / 0

Related
Herald-Journal

Bear Lake Commissioner meeting

Approving the agenda to move the Emergency Services Coordinator discussion after the Executive Session, the three County Commissioners met on March 14, 2022. Assessor Heber Dunford noted 99 mail-in reimbursements during February an increase from the 29 during January through centralized motor vehicle titling. The commercial property appraisal is completed and shows increases in market value in that category. The County’s five-year revaluation plan is under review by the State Tax Commission. Deed processing is now moving through December documents and closer to being current. Legislative actions were briefly discussed with hope expressed H.B. 741 will not pass.
BEAR LAKE COUNTY, ID
13 WHAM

Public invited to virtual meeting on Downtown Rochester improvements

Rochester, N.Y. — Following last month's meeting, the City of Rochester’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) will hold another Local Planning Committee meeting on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at 5 p.m. through Zoom. While this meeting is intended as a working session for the Committee, the public is welcome...
ROCHESTER, NY
The Independent

Colorado passes law permitting children to play alone outside ‘if they are mature enough’

Children will be allowed to play and walk outside alone in Colorado after a bill was signed into law by governor Jared Polis. Colorado’s governor signed a bill into law on Wednesday to clarify that children could play outside or walk to school without it being considered abuse or neglect. Under the previous law a child was considered neglected if its environment was ‘injurious to the child’s health or welfare”, which led to a spike in complaints against parents It helped contribute to a record 221,000 calls to Colorado’s child abuse hotline last year, the Colorado Sun reported.  Of those,...
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy