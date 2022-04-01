ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Harvard Student Julia Riew on Her Korean 'Disney Princess' Musical Going Viral on TikTok

By Cheddar
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 12 hours ago

Julia Riew, a Harvard student, composer, lyricist, and playwright was tired of waiting for a Korean Disney Princess to emerge — so she created one herself. Based on her senior thesis, the musical "Shimcheong - A Folktale" went viral on TikTok, leading to talks with Broadway and Hollywood. Riew joined Cheddar to discuss the excitement around her show and the ongoing push for Asian representation in entertainment. "I think we’re at this really exciting turning point where we’re seeing such an increase in not only interest but also demand for diverse voices," she said.

