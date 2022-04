This article was first published in the Cougar Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Tuesday night. Kalani Sitake will preside over the final week of spring football with a closed scrimmage Thursday followed by an open alumni game featuring some of the stars from yesteryear. What he’s found is an emerging, experienced offense with both size and speed and a reworked, healing defense with some exciting new faces recently signed as they have returned from missions.

