ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

How To Decorate For A Grammys Award Party

By Jenny Werth
House Digest
House Digest
 13 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Are you planning on watching the Grammys in style and throwing a party? Here is how to decorate for a Grammys award party -- your guests won't ever forget...

www.housedigest.com

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
House Digest
House Digest

19K+

Followers

1K+

Posts

2M+

Views

Follow House Digest and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
POPSUGAR

Venus and Serena Williams Dazzle in Crystal Gowns at the Critics' Choice Awards

Venus Williams and Serena Williams turned the Critics' Choice Awards red carpet into a doubles tournament on Sunday in a set of matching silver dresses that outshone any grand slam trophy. Covered in enough crystals and glitter to coat the entire Fairmont Century Plaza, the tennis pros looked like a style team as they posed for the cameras in matching ensembles that reminded us just how much we love a good twinning moment on the red carpet.
TENNIS
People

Beyoncé Changes Into Dramatic Yellow Gown with Tennis Ball Purse After Performing at 2022 Oscars

Queen Bey aced the 2022 Academy Awards. Beyoncé attended Sunday night's show wearing a dramatic strapless Valentino Haute Couture yellow gown and matching gloves. The Grammy award-winning artist, 40, tied the look together with diamond drop earrings and a bejeweled tennis ball purse — a nod to her Oscar-nominated song "Be Alive" from King Richard, which follows tennis icons Serena and Venus Williams' journey to superstardom with help from their father and coach, Richard Williams.
TENNIS
PopSugar

Dua Lipa's Orange Gown Has the Most Dramatic Thigh-High Slit

Dua Lipa is currently touring the world for her "Future Nostalgia" Tour, but she managed to find time to take a break. During her downtime in Phoenix, Lipa explored the rocky landscape and, of course, wore a multitude of stylish outfits along the way. Lipa posted a picture of herself...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Party Central#Party City#Dinner Party#Polaroid
CBS Chicago

Grammy Awards Performers Announced

The Recording Academy® has announced the first group of artists to perform at this year's 64TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS®. Taking the stage on Music's Biggest Night® will be current nominees Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, and Olivia Rodrigo. Hosted by Trevor Noah live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, THE 64TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS will be broadcast live Sunday, April 3 (8:00-11:30 PM, LIVE ET/5:00-8:30 PM, LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Brothers Osborne received two GRAMMY...
MUSIC
d1softballnews.com

PHOTOS: Rihanna attends the Dior fashion show in Paris in her underwear

Rihanna is wearing his outfits maternity to the next level. On Tuesday, the 34-year-old singer showed her belly with a babydoll transparencies black, while attending the Dior Fall-Winter 2022 fashion show on the Paris Fashion Week. The interpreter of ‘Umbrella’what expecting her first baby with boyfriend A$AP Rockycombined the lace...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Paris Jackson Gives Victorian Style Inspiration a Punk Twist at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2022

Click here to read the full article. Paris Jackson arrived on the red carpet in style last night in Los Angeles for the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party. The star stood tall in a high-neck brown dress with a high-low skirt. The brown set had a pleated skirt, which then tapered into a voluminous chocolate train that fell to the floor. The top of the ensemble was closed with a button on the side like a coat or blazer. The silhouette is almost Victorian-inspired and the asymmetry of the skirt is whimsical, bringing about a new and fun element to the overall...
LOS ANGELES, CA
E! News

Miley Cyrus Cancels Grammys Party Performance Due to COVID-19

Watch: Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Emergency Landing. Miley Cyrus is sitting out Grammys weekend after she tested positive for COVID-19. The "Midnight Sky" singer broke the news on Twitter on April 1. "Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a...
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Lupita Nyong'o's Gold Fringe Dress Shakes With Every Step

Lupita Nyong'o in Prada at the Oscars is a sight to behold, especially in her gold sequin gown. The "Black Panther" actress had one of her most memorable moments ever wearing a design from the Milan-based fashion house back in 2014 when she took home the best supporting actress award for "12 Years a Slave." Her stylist, Micaela Erlanger, reminded us of the baby-blue color moment on Instagram as a foreshadow to what she'd wear for the red carpet at this year's Academy Awards.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
POPSUGAR

Jennifer Lopez Performs in a 3-Piece Catsuit Attached by Metal Chains

Jennifer Lopez swept the stage at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, redefining "icon" performances forever. Not only did the multihyphenate star hit the stage in a black cutout Fausto Puglisi for Roberto Cavalli jumpsuit, she made a grand entrance in a white fur coat that read "equality" provided by Adrienne Landau. Working with her longtime stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, the team tapped Roberto Cavalli's house both for Lopez's red carpet appearance and her moment onstage.
BEAUTY & FASHION
extratv

Will Smith Was Reportedly Already on Edge Ahead of Oscars Slap

New details have emerged in the aftermath of Will Smith’s altercation with Chris Rock at the Oscars. Will and Chris shared a heated exchange on the 2022 Oscars stage over a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair — and to the shock of viewers and audience members, it turned physical when Will slapped Chris.
CELEBRITIES
PopSugar

Rihanna Styled Her Sheer Oscars Afterparty Gown With Platform Sneakers

Rihanna's maternity style has been anything but basic, and that sentiment definitely holds true for the outfit she chose to wear for an Oscars afterparty hosted by Beyoncé and JAY-Z at the Chateau Marmont. The singer and entrepreneur tossed aside any outdated bump-styling rules there may be with a gorgeous sheer gown by Valentino. Her daring look was from Valentino's fall/winter 2022 collection and consisted of a super-sheer top with poofy organza sleeves and a sequin skirt. She wore only a black bandeau as a layering piece, highlighting her growing baby bump from underneath the bodice of the dress.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Everything to Know About the 2022 Grammy Awards

Music’s biggest night is almost here. The 2022 Grammy Awards are scheduled to take place on April 3, after it was postponed from its initial date of Jan. 31. At the time, the Recording Academy announced it was pushing the date of the awards show due to the rising cases of COVID-19 in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
In Style

Miley Cyrus Paired Her Catsuit With a Super-Cropped Blazer

It looks like Miley Cyrus has found a new uniform. Over the last several weeks, the singer has worn too many one-pieces to count — from an ultra-short romper to meet fans to skintight concert jumpers and bodysuits for her South American performances, where she played Lollapalooza Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Match in Neon Yellow For Their Oscars Performance

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter's much-anticipated performance at the 2022 Oscars turned out to be yet another shared fashion moment between the star and her daughter, Blue Ivy Carter. Swathed in neon yellow sequins from David Koma, Knowles set the tennis-inspired color palette for the rest of the dancers behind her — one of whom was Blue — as she sang Oscar-nominated song "Be Alive" from "King Richard" at the Compton, CA, tennis court where Serena and Venus Williams got their start.
TENNIS
Glamour

Penelope Cruz Wore a Timeless Halter Gown on the Oscars 2022 Red Carpet

It’s a big night for Chanel fans—first Kristen Stewart and her micro-shorts, now Penelope Cruz and her ode to ’90s glam on the 2022 Oscars red carpet. In a look that paid homage to the history and legacy of the French house, the Spanish actor and best actress contender wore a stunning halter gown. With a ruched bodice and delicate buttons, along with a bow created from the label’s signature historic tweed, it was fit for Hollywood’s most glamorous night.
BEAUTY & FASHION
House Digest

House Digest

New York, NY
19K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy