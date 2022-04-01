Early voting set to begin Tuesday; deadline to register Monday

With the 2022 primary election approaching, the voter registration deadline is Monday, with early voting set to begin the following day.

Midterm elections generally don’t produce as much voter turnout as presidential election years, and the same holds for their primaries. In the most recent midterm primary in 2018, just over 1.6 million Ohioans cast ballots out of 7.9 million registered to vote, according to data from the Ohio Secretary of State.

In Lucas County, just 42,982 of 302,611 registered voters voted in that primary or just over 14 percent. Among them, 23,728 voted in the Democratic party primary, 17,214 in the Republican party primary, and 274 in the Green Party primary.

Ohio allows unaffiliated voters to participate in the primaries, so every Ohio voter can choose the party primary in which they’d like to cast a ballot.

John Opdyke, president of Open Primaries, said getting out the vote for primary elections is especially important because of the country’s political landscape, in which many election districts are dominated by one political party.

“Unfortunately, the primary is the only competitive election 90 percent of the time, so if you wait until the general election, it’s pretty much a done deal which candidate is going to win,” he said.

The group is a national educational and advocacy organization that works to bring more open and non-partisan primaries to the United States.

“At the primary, you have more of an opportunity to shape the outcome than you do in the general election,” he said. “I’m not saying that’s good…but unfortunately, the Democrats and Republicans through gerrymandering, through a whole set of features, they don’t really compete with one another in that many districts.”

The overall number of registered voters in Lucas County has declined since 2018. As of Friday, the Lucas County Board of Elections website showed 293,219 registered voters.

Tim Monaco, the elections board’s deputy director, said part of that decline can be attributed to an overall population loss in the county. He also said he hadn’t noticed any abnormal upticks in last-minute registrations as the deadline approaches.

An overwhelming majority of Lucas County voters are unaffiliated with a political party. As of Friday, there were 32,276 registered Democrats, 11,382 registered Republicans, and 117 registered Libertarians.

Mr. Monaco also encouraged voters to check and make sure their registration information is updated.

“A lot of individuals think because they changed their address with the post office, it happens automatically with the board of elections. That is not the case. You have to update your voter information when you move,” he said. “That’s probably the most important thing for voters, if they’ve moved or changed their name, get this done now so you don’t have to vote provisionally on Election Day or at the Early Vote Center.”

The Lucas County Board of Elections will be open until 9 p.m. on Monday to accommodate residents who want to register to vote.