ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucas County, OH

Early voting set to begin Tuesday; deadline to register Monday

By Trevor Hubert / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 10 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C91nm_0ewxqM3A00

With the 2022 primary election approaching, the voter registration deadline is Monday, with early voting set to begin the following day.

Midterm elections generally don’t produce as much voter turnout as presidential election years, and the same holds for their primaries. In the most recent midterm primary in 2018, just over 1.6 million Ohioans cast ballots out of 7.9 million registered to vote, according to data from the Ohio Secretary of State.

In Lucas County, just 42,982 of 302,611 registered voters voted in that primary or just over 14 percent. Among them, 23,728 voted in the Democratic party primary, 17,214 in the Republican party primary, and 274 in the Green Party primary.

Ohio allows unaffiliated voters to participate in the primaries, so every Ohio voter can choose the party primary in which they’d like to cast a ballot.

John Opdyke, president of Open Primaries, said getting out the vote for primary elections is especially important because of the country’s political landscape, in which many election districts are dominated by one political party.

“Unfortunately, the primary is the only competitive election 90 percent of the time, so if you wait until the general election, it’s pretty much a done deal which candidate is going to win,” he said.

The group is a national educational and advocacy organization that works to bring more open and non-partisan primaries to the United States.

“At the primary, you have more of an opportunity to shape the outcome than you do in the general election,” he said. “I’m not saying that’s good…but unfortunately, the Democrats and Republicans through gerrymandering, through a whole set of features, they don’t really compete with one another in that many districts.”

The overall number of registered voters in Lucas County has declined since 2018. As of Friday, the Lucas County Board of Elections website showed 293,219 registered voters.

Tim Monaco, the elections board’s deputy director, said part of that decline can be attributed to an overall population loss in the county. He also said he hadn’t noticed any abnormal upticks in last-minute registrations as the deadline approaches.

An overwhelming majority of Lucas County voters are unaffiliated with a political party. As of Friday, there were 32,276 registered Democrats, 11,382 registered Republicans, and 117 registered Libertarians.

Mr. Monaco also encouraged voters to check and make sure their registration information is updated.

“A lot of individuals think because they changed their address with the post office, it happens automatically with the board of elections. That is not the case. You have to update your voter information when you move,” he said. “That’s probably the most important thing for voters, if they’ve moved or changed their name, get this done now so you don’t have to vote provisionally on Election Day or at the Early Vote Center.”

The Lucas County Board of Elections will be open until 9 p.m. on Monday to accommodate residents who want to register to vote.

Comments / 0

The Blade
The Blade

6K+

Followers

6K+

Posts

1M+

Views

Related
NBC Philadelphia

Pa. Primary 2022: Early Voter's Guide to Casting a Ballot This Year

In Pennsylvania, two big races in 2022 are likely to determine the course of both local and national politics. Voters in the Keystone State will play a crucial role in which political party controls Congress, particularly with the open race to replace retiring Republican Pat Toomey in the U.S. Senate. All the while, both Democrats and Republicans see the governor's office as all-important in which party controls state politics for the next four years. Current Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, cannot run for a third term.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lucas County, OH
Lucas County, OH
Government
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Lucas County, OH
Elections
Local
Ohio Elections
AL.com

Alabama Democrats move to remove Trump-supporting Senate candidate from ballot

The Alabama Democratic Party moved Thursday to boot a U.S. Senate candidate from its ballot after his support of former President Donald Trump came to light. Victor Williams of Fairhope qualified in January to run for Senate as a Democrat and is encouraging Republicans to vote for him in the Democratic primary rather than the Republican primary. Williams has also started democratsfortrump.com website and voiced opposition to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Voting#Registered Voters#Gerrymandering#Open Primaries#Voter Registration#Ohioans#State#Democratic#Republican#Green Party
MSNBC

Texas’ new voting laws are working as intended (unfortunately)

Texas’ new voting system was put to the test during recent statewide primaries, and it’s tough to be satisfied with the results. An analysis by The Associated Press found that the Lone Star State, thanks to Republican-imposed restrictions, threw out mail-in votes “at an abnormally high rate.”
TEXAS STATE
MSNBC

Republicans' new voter fraud scare tactic: Election police

Republicans in multiple states are pushing a new tactics and programs to tackle the mythical problem of voter fraud: election police. In Florida, Georgia and Texas, Republicans have passed new policies and laws that have created costly new infrastructure and enforcement mechanisms to crack down on what they claim is voter fraud, despite the fact that there is no evidence that voter fraud is remotely serious problem in our democracy or in need of additional surveillance.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
KPVI Newschannel 6

Republicans outraise Democrats by 82% in North Carolina House races

Campaign finance requirements govern how much money candidates may receive from individuals and organizations, how often they must report those contributions, and how much individuals, organizations, and political entities may contribute to campaigns. While campaign finance is not the only factor in electoral outcomes, successful fundraising can provide a candidate...
ELECTIONS
NBC Philadelphia

Plan Your Vote in the Primary Elections in PA, NJ and Del.

With a high-stakes primary election for Pennsylvania Senate and governor coming up in May -- plus a primary in New Jersey in June and in September in Delaware -- planning how you will vote is an important step in making sure your vote counts. Each state has different rules and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Poll: Arizona voters support mail-in voting, with restrictions

(The Center Square) – Arizona voters support mail-in voting, but they also support safeguards when it comes to the matter. An Arizona Public Opinion Pulse (AZPOP) survey by OH Predictive Insights (OHPI) found that 74% of Arizona voters support no-excuse absentee voting; only 10% oppose it. “With the vast...
ELECTIONS
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy