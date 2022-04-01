Attorney confirms plea deal in Wall football hazing case

WALL TOWNSHIP — An attorney representing some of the Wall High School football players charged in a hazing and assault investigation confirmed Friday that at least five of the juvenile defendants have entered into plea agreements that drop the most serious charges of sexual contact and false imprisonment in the incidents.

“These kids had to admit to hazing and harassment, which both pertain to the way they were wrestling in the locker room,” attorney Christopher Adams told The Coast Star.

The attorney, who is with the firm Greenbaum Rowe Smith & Davis in Red Bank added: “Never once was there an instance where anyone was in a state of undress; in every single video, everyone was fully clothed.”

The juvenile complaints, which Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced on Jan. 10, accused the defendants of hazing, attempted criminal sexual contact, criminal sexual contact, false imprisonment and harassment for incidents that occurred in the Wall Township High School football team’s locker room between September and October of 2021.

The prosecutor’s office and the Wall Township School District again declined to comment on reports of a disposition in the case, citing requirements for confidentiality in juvenile cases.



However, Mr. Adams confirmed that the plea agreements include what is known as a deferred disposition. Charges of criminal sexual contact and false imprisonment charges are immediately dismissed. However , the remaining hazing and harassment remain during probationary periods ranging from six months to a year.

He also said that nothing precludes his clients from participating as members of the Wall High School varsity football team in the fall.

In a separate interview, former Monmouth County prosecutor Christopher Gramiccioni of Kingston Coventry Law Firm in Parsippany-Troy Hills, explained the legal concept.

“As opposed to an adjunction [Juvenile court language for conviction] of delinquency, a deferred disposition gives juveniles the chance to have charges dismissed at the end of a deferred term,” Mr. Gramiccioni said. “It’s a rehabilitative alternative to low-level offenders who don’t represent a danger to the community.”

The status of a separate investigation into one of the accused players for alleged sexual assaults that occurred off campus remained unknown as of Friday.



