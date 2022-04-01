ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Eddie Murphy Said To Play Funk Legend George Clinton In Upcoming Biopic

By Alex Zephyr
Cassius
Cassius
 13 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07TEnU_0ewxqJOz00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UnUTl_0ewxqJOz00

Source: Michael Kovac / Getty

A ccording to Variety , Eddie Murphy will play funk legend George Clinton in an upcoming biopic. The comedic great played the late Rudy Ray Moore in the 2019 Netflix movie Dolemite Is My Name , and this new flick is reported to be “a passion project” for the 60-year-old actor.

Early accounts are that the George Clinton biopic will start from his childhood in Kannapolis, NC, to his creation of the historic Parliament-Funkadelic collective in the late 1960s. Murphy will supposedly produce the movie with the father-daughter duo of John and Catherine Davis for Davis Entertainment, and the team is said to be in the process of securing the rights to Clinton’s story before they round out the writing crew and proceed with any studio deals.

Murphy has a successful history with Davis Entertainment. The two parties have worked together on a number of movies, including 1998’s Dr. Doolittle and its sequel, Norbit , and Dolemite Is My Name . It isn’t clear if the Clinton biopic will constitute part of Murphy’s “ three-movie, first-look ” contract, which he signed a little more than six months ago with Amazon Studios.

In 2019, Samuel L. Jackson was allegedly supposed to portray the P-Funk band leader in another biopic called Spinning Gold , but Deadline revealed that Jackson has since been replaced with Wiz Khalifa last year.

And five years ago, Killer Mike sat with Clinton for NPR’s ShopTalk. The two met at Mike’s Atlanta barbershop, The SWAG (Shave Wash And Groom) Shop, to discuss various topics, including the similarities between learning about music from the older generation and learning about life from the barbers.

“Music and barbering have that similarity in that a lot of knowledge gets passed on,” Killer Mike noted. “Like in 1992, ’93, ’91, you and Curtis Mayfield were here essentially running a mentorship school. You mentored Organized Noize, Dallas Austin, and people like Jermaine Dupri . This Atlanta music scene wouldn’t be here — but with barbering also, it seems to me a lot of the older barbers take the time to teach younger dudes… What did you pull out of barbershops from a philosophical standpoint that’s helped you in life?”

“The older guys in there always had information that you needed as a kid,” the P-Funk legend replied. “You didn’t necessarily want to hear it, but the way they presented it to you… You know how you can look at the mirror here and see the barber’s head? They would talk over your head like that.”

“Some don’t make sense. Some don’t give a damn,” Clinton added. “There’s always gonna be somebody who in there, no matter how philosophical [things get, who’s gonna feel like] ‘I don’t give a f*ck,’ [or] “What it matter to me?’ You gonna get every point of view in any situation. So if you got your ears open, you’ll learn a lot in the barbershop — even though there’s a lot of B.S. going on.”

Photo: Michael Kovac / Getty

Comments / 0

Related
New Jersey 101.5

George Clinton will celebrate 80 years of funk at the NJPAC

George Clinton, the “Godfather of Funk”, will be performing at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark on Friday night. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer was born in North Carolina, but was raised in New Jersey. According to Allmusic.com, Clinton formed the Parliaments at age 14 in the back of a barbershop in Plainfield where he straightened hair.
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Curtis Mayfield
Person
Eddie Murphy
Person
Wiz Khalifa
Person
Samuel L Jackson
Person
John Legend
Person
Rudy Ray Moore
Person
Jermaine Dupri
Person
George Clinton
Person
Dallas Austin
Person
Killer Mike
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Jada Pinkett Smith Declared ‘I Don’t Give Two Craps What People Feel About This Bald Head of Mine’ Before Oscars

Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith doesn’t care what anyone has to say about her head. In a video posted to her TikTok account a few days before the Oscars, Pinkett Smith talked about her “hair regrets,” especially when having to shoot a magazine cover. She also addressed how she feels about people who may or may not have an opinion about “this bald head of mine.” “Being a Black woman and dealing with hair in Hollywood, especially in the era that I came up in, having your hair look as European as possible was always the thing,” she...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organized Noize#Parliament Funkadelic#Davis Entertainment#Academy Award#Variety#Amazon Studios
HollywoodLife

Will Smith’s Mom Reveals The Advice She Gave Him After Oscars Drama: ‘I’ve Never Seen Him Do That’

One day after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, his 85-year-old mother, Carolyn, opened up about how surprised she was by the incident. Will Smith’s mom, Carolyn, 85, opened up to a local Philadelphia news station about her son slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars on March 27. “He is a very even, people person,” Carolyn admitted to ABC6. “That’s the first time I’ve ever seen him go off. The first time in his lifetime. It did [surprise me]. I’ve never seen him do that.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The US Sun

Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik slammed for ‘nasty comment’ to Yian Chen for ‘ONLY being an anesthesiologist & not a doctor’

JEOPARDY! fans fumed after host Mayim Bialik made a "nasty comment" INSULTING a contestant's profession. She called first-timer Yian Chen "only" an anesthesiologist and "not a doctor" in banter that flatlined. During the meet-and-greet portion of the April 1 gameshow episode, host Mayim dug into one player with less-than-impressive precision.
TV SHOWS
Register Citizen

Cardi B Joins Summer Walker, SZA for Sizzling ‘No Love’ Remix

Summer Walker has dropped a remix of her sultry single “No Love” with an assist from Cardi B. The original single, which also features SZA, appears on Walker’s Still Over It, released in November. On the remix, Cardi B — who provided narration on Still Over It‘s...
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

Latto – “Sunshine” (Feat. Childish Gambino & Lil Wayne)

Donald Glover finally brought Atlanta back to the airwaves for a third season last night, four years after the last one. But that wasn’t Glover’s only noteworthy pop-culture moment of the evening. At midnight, when the ascendant Atlanta rapper Latto’s new album 777 dropped, it featured an increasingly rare feature from Glover’s musical alter ego Childish Gambino. The 777 track “Sunshine” features Gambino and Lil Wayne, and the three of them jibe quite nicely over Bongo and Luke Crowder’s production, smoothly trading verses within a sound Latto has described as “hood gospel.” Glover sounds especially comfortable gliding over the soulful, swaying beat.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Beyoncé Planning Oscars Performance Live From Dr. Dre, Eazy-E & Kendrick Lamar's Hometown

Compton, CA – Beyoncé tends to turn heads wherever she shows up, but the superstar is reportedly set to steal the spotlight at this year’s Oscars in spectacular fashion. According to Variety, Mrs. Carter has been in “deep talks” with the organizers behind the 94th Academy Awards since last week about staging an iconic performance of her King Richard song “Be Alive.”
COMPTON, CA
Cassius

Cassius

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
964
Post
782K+
Views
ABOUT

CASSIUS is a lifestyle platform that delivers bold, smart and insightful content for men on a mission.

 https://cassiuslife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy