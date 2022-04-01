ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

The future is here: Company chooses Charlotte as first U.S. city for delivery robots

By Brett Baldeck
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01csZc_0ewxqHdX00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Delivery robots will soon be navigating the sidewalks and streets in the City of Charlotte. An announcement about the project will happen Friday morning.

The delivery robots are small in size, pink, and have wheels. The goal is to make a zero-emissions delivery system for businesses while also making the plan more cost-effective than Uber Eats, Door Dash and other delivery options.

The robots are named Geoffrey and can cruise at about 3 MPH. A Canadian company named Tiny Mile created Geoffrey to make deliveries in the Toronto area,

Today’s beer, tomorrow’s buildings? Local project turns plastics into cinder blocks

Geoffrey will now come south to the Queen City and leaders at Tiny Mile say this is his first time doing business in the United States.

“We liken him back to the old days when people wave at the postman and they knew his name. That’s what Geoffrey is, he’s just a robot version of that really,” said Sharif Virani, Head of Growth at Tiny Mile.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19TsNM_0ewxqHdX00
Geoffrey (courtesy of Tiny Mile)

Geoffrey was spotted the first week of March in Plaza Midwood and long 11th street outside of Uptown. Those sightings were just tests.

Starting next week businesses can sign up to use Geoffrey as a courier for deliveries. Geoffrey can travel anywhere within about a 3.72-mile radius of a business.

Tiny Mile leaders say it takes about 5 days to get a business online with the robot, meaning the robots could start serving customers in Charlotte in a little less than 2 weeks.

“He makes delivery super affordable for the merchants and if delivery is affordable for the merchants they can pass that on to the customers,” said Virani.

Business making Monopoly games based on Carolina towns

You won’t see Geoffrey traveling down the interstate to neighboring suburbs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jW2MS_0ewxqHdX00
Geoffrey (courtesy of Tiny Mile)

For now, this is a Charlotte-only project that businesses can use within their system already designed for local delivery.

“We are not looking to tackle delivery on huge, large scales. We are really looking at sustainable delivery on a neighborhood level,” said Virani.

Tiny Mile leaders say they chose Charlotte as the first expansion into the United States because the city is often listed as one of the top 10 technologically innovative cities in America.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte

32K+

Followers

8K+

Posts

6M+

Views

Follow Fox 46 Charlotte and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
WSOC Charlotte

North Carolina site said to be chosen for massive EV plant

CHARLOTTE — An international carmaker has picked North Carolina for its first U.S. manufacturing site, a win that could mean as many as 13,000 jobs on buildout, multiple sources told the Triangle Business Journal. [ALSO READ: Governor, Charlotte mayor tout new electric vehicle charging station]. Sources identified the carmaker...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Government
City
Charlotte, NC
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Worst Car Brand

The auto industry finds itself in one of the most difficult periods of the past several decades, with dealers nearly running out of cars in many parts of the country and popular car models out of stock. Consumers are similarly facing a far more difficult process when buying a car, now considering car ratings along […]
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robot#The Robots#Suburbs#Canadian
Fortune

As of next month, there will be just 3 Kmarts left in the U.S.

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Kmart’s famous blue light is getting really, really dim. The once omnipresent retailer will see its number of U.S. locations drop to three next month, with...
RETAIL
CarBuzz.com

9 Cars That Could Soon Be Scrapped In The US

Not every bright idea or product captures the imagination of the buying public and many that do fail to sustain a high level of success over several years. Research shows that nearly half of all new businesses fail within the first five years, and even wildly successful products like the BlackBerry smartphone saw a dramatic fall from grace a few years ago. These unpredictable fluctuations in what people desire spill over into the automotive sphere, too.
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Uber Eats
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Uber
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
Modesto Bee

How much does it cost to charge an electric car? Your California travel question answered

Sign up here to get The Canopy weekly newsletter, where we break down the top headlines and share tips and info to live your best life in Sacramento. Electric vehicles are being sold at higher rates than gas-powered cars across the U.S., according to the U.S Energy Information Administration. California recorded more than 1 million new zero-emission registered vehicles through 2021, according their new electric vehicle sales database.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

32K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy