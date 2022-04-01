Things to do in Pueblo through April 5: Charity wrestling, wolf talk, barbershop singers

Go to Puebloevents.net for an extensive list of things to do in Pueblo. We've selected a few that are happening in the coming days for you here.

Saturday, April 2

Zach Williams Spring 22 Tour, Pueblo Memorial Hall, 1 City Hall Place | Grammy award-winning Christian music artist Zach Williams and guest Anne Wilson will be performing a night of “music and ministry.” Williams’ signature blend of Southern rock, country and faith-filled songwriting is “unlike anything else in Contemporary Christian music today” according to event organizers. Doors open at 6 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $29.75 and can be purchased at pueblomemorialhall.com.

Knights of Columbus, Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 421 Clark St. | Asada tortas or hamburgers for takeout are on the menu for the Knights of Columbus' fundraiser. Proceeds will go toward improving the church's infrastructure. Starts at 4 p.m. The $8 food plate includes chips and a soda. To place advance orders, please call Jesus Chavira at 719-281-1241 or Pete Velasquez at 719-994-9100.

CSW Live Pro Wrestling Charity Event, Chavez Huerta Preparatory Academy, 2727 W. 18th St. | Colorado Springs Wrestling is coming to Pueblo to put on a professional wrestling show to raise money to send a class of DHPH students to Washington, D.C. Food will be available from Papa Bear'z Grill. Tickets start at $20 ; to purchase online, send a message to the Colorado Springs Wrestling Facebook page at facebook.com/CSwrestling719 .

Quilt show, El Pueblo History Museum, 301 N. Union | Over 150 quilts will be on show, along with antique sewing machines. There will be a quilt raffle and a couple of classes on quilting. Free entry. The show runs until April 9. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.

Monday, April 4

Pueblo Sierra Club, Sangre de Cristo Group, Pueblo Community College | Wolf advocate Michael Robinson will speak of the benefits of wolves in the environment . The talk will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. in Hoag Hall. For more information, contact Michael Wenzl at 719-250-8181.

Tuesday, April 5

Barbershop Singers, First United Methodist Church, 311 W. 11th St. | The Arkansas River Chorus welcomes new members for rehearsals and performances at local city events, including the annual Pueblo Chile and Frijole Festival, a Christmas concert at the beginning of December, and more. Meeting starts at 7 p.m. Singing likely begins shortly afterward. Call 719- 569-5494 for more information.

