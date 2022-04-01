ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Things to do in Pueblo through April 5: Charity wrestling, wolf talk, barbershop singers

By The Pueblo Chieftain
 12 hours ago

Go to Puebloevents.net for an extensive list of things to do in Pueblo. We've selected a few that are happening in the coming days for you here.

Saturday, April 2

Zach Williams Spring 22 Tour, Pueblo Memorial Hall, 1 City Hall Place | Grammy award-winning Christian music artist Zach Williams and guest Anne Wilson will be performing a night of “music and ministry.” Williams’ signature blend of Southern rock, country and faith-filled songwriting is “unlike anything else in Contemporary Christian music today” according to event organizers. Doors open at 6 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $29.75 and can be purchased at pueblomemorialhall.com.

Knights of Columbus, Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 421 Clark St. | Asada tortas or hamburgers for takeout are on the menu for the Knights of Columbus' fundraiser. Proceeds will go toward improving the church's infrastructure. Starts at 4 p.m. The $8 food plate includes chips and a soda. To place advance orders, please call Jesus Chavira at 719-281-1241 or Pete Velasquez at 719-994-9100.

CSW Live Pro Wrestling Charity Event, Chavez Huerta Preparatory Academy, 2727 W. 18th St. | Colorado Springs Wrestling is coming to Pueblo to put on a professional wrestling show to raise money to send a class of DHPH students to Washington, D.C. Food will be available from Papa Bear'z Grill. Tickets start at $20 ; to purchase online, send a message to the Colorado Springs Wrestling Facebook page at facebook.com/CSwrestling719 .

Quilt show, El Pueblo History Museum, 301 N. Union | Over 150 quilts will be on show, along with antique sewing machines. There will be a quilt raffle and a couple of classes on quilting. Free entry. The show runs until April 9. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.

Monday, April 4

Pueblo Sierra Club, Sangre de Cristo Group, Pueblo Community College | Wolf advocate Michael Robinson will speak of the benefits of wolves in the environment . The talk will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. in Hoag Hall. For more information, contact Michael Wenzl at 719-250-8181.

Tuesday, April 5

Barbershop Singers, First United Methodist Church, 311 W. 11th St. | The Arkansas River Chorus welcomes new members for rehearsals and performances at local city events, including the annual Pueblo Chile and Frijole Festival, a Christmas concert at the beginning of December, and more. Meeting starts at 7 p.m. Singing likely begins shortly afterward. Call 719- 569-5494 for more information.

Want us to include your event in this calendar? Send details by email, with "Things to do" in the subject line, to kzeitvogel@chieftain.com and zhillstrom@gannett.com. The calendar is updated online as we receive new events and is published in the paper on Fridays.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Things to do in Pueblo through April 5: Charity wrestling, wolf talk, barbershop singers

Examiner Enterprise

Calendar of Events

Saturday, April 2 2 Hip Chicks Roadshow 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Washington County Fairgrounds, 1109 N Delaware St., Dewey. Cost is $5 and 13 and under free. For more information,go to www.2hipchicksroadshow.com. ...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
Examiner Enterprise

BCF to Honor David B. King Family

The Bartlesville Community Foundation will again recognize the impactful contributions of three local families during its annual Legacy Hall of Fame gala. The event will be held on Saturday, May 14 at the Bartlesville Community Center. During the event, the BCF will present one of two Legacy Awards to the David B. King family.   ...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
