ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

NY Rangers sign UMass hockey’s Bobby Trivigno

By Amy Phillips
WWLP
WWLP
 12 hours ago

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – University of Massachusetts senior and hockey team captain Bobby Trivigno has signed with the New York Rangers.

Trivigno had an outstanding career at UMass, leaving as the all-time leading scorer of the program’s Hockey East era. He was named 2022 College Hockey News Player of the Year, Hockey East Player of the Year and Top-10 Hobey Baker Finalist, among other awards.

UMass Hockey alum to make debut for Thunderbirds

He was part of the college’s winningest class in program history, at 94-39-8 (.695) with four-straight seasons of 20 wins or more. He finishes his NCAA with a career total of 53 goals, 78 assists, and 131 points in 139 games (0.94 P/GP).

Trivigno is the 12th player under head coach Greg Carvel to sign with an NHL team.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
WWLP
WWLP

18K+

Followers

13K+

Posts

4M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
NHL

Bruins and MIAA Announce Recipients of 2022 Sportsmanship Awards

BOSTON - The Boston Bruins and Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association announced today, March 30, the recipients of the Boston Bruins-MIAA Sportsmanship Awards for 2022. Each high school student athlete is selected for exemplifying commitment to sportsmanship, teamwork, and dedication, both on and off the ice. All 29 award winners will...
NHL
NESN

Marc McLaughlin Expects Legions Of His Supporters To Attend Bruins-Devils

Don’t be surprised if fans greet Marc McLaughlin with a mighty roar. The Boston Bruins forward expects 50-plus family and friends to attend Thursday’s matchup with the New Jersey Devils at TD Garden. McLaughlin, a North Billerica, Mass., native and former Boston College standout will make his NHL debut in, likely slotting into Boston’s third-line right-wing spot in Craig Smith’s absence.
NHL
WLTX.com

Martin lays out his vision for UMass basketball

AMHERST, Mass. — Less than a week after he was named the head basketball coach at UMass, Frank Martin has been formally introduced as the new head basketball coach of the Minutemen. Martin spent his Tuesday morning delivering his state of the program and he talked about selling out...
AMHERST, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
Yardbarker

Boston University dismisses head hockey coach Albie O’Connell

One of the most coveted jobs in college hockey is now open as Boston University announced that Albie O’Connell will not be returning as the program’s head coach next season. O’Connell recently completed his fourth season after earning the job when David Quinn left BU to become the head coach of the New York Rangers.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Carvel
Person
Hobey Baker
Bangor Daily News

Former Princeton softball coach takes 1st high school job at Bangor

The last time Maureen Barron was the head coach of a softball team, it was when she was at Princeton University 15 years ago. But now she will be leading her twin daughters, Lane and Rae, into their senior seasons at Bangor High School as Bangor’s first-year head coach.
BANGOR, ME
WWLP

WWLP

18K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy