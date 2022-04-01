NY Rangers sign UMass hockey’s Bobby Trivigno
AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – University of Massachusetts senior and hockey team captain Bobby Trivigno has signed with the New York Rangers.
Trivigno had an outstanding career at UMass, leaving as the all-time leading scorer of the program’s Hockey East era. He was named 2022 College Hockey News Player of the Year, Hockey East Player of the Year and Top-10 Hobey Baker Finalist, among other awards.UMass Hockey alum to make debut for Thunderbirds
He was part of the college’s winningest class in program history, at 94-39-8 (.695) with four-straight seasons of 20 wins or more. He finishes his NCAA with a career total of 53 goals, 78 assists, and 131 points in 139 games (0.94 P/GP).
Trivigno is the 12th player under head coach Greg Carvel to sign with an NHL team.
