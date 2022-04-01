ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Alexa Pano makes Augusta National Women's Amateur final round

By Post staff, wire report
Palm Beach Daily News
Palm Beach Daily News
 13 hours ago
EVANS, Georgia — Lake Worth's Alexa Pano advanced to Saturday's final round of the weather-delayed Augusta National Women's Amateur after falling short the last two years.

Pano shot 3 over 73-74--147 in the first two rounds to put her in a five-way tie for ninth place - three strokes behind the leaders. She is one of 20 first-timers among the 30 advancing to the final 18 holes at Augusta National Golf Club.

The majority of the field had to complete their second rounds early Friday morning at Champions Retreat Golf Club because of heavy rain Thursday that caused a 7 1/2-hour delay and pushed back the start of play. After the last group had finished, a total of 29 players had made the cut with 36-hole scores of five over par or better.

Pano Junior Ryder Cup pick:Lake Worth's Alexa Pano chosen to U.S. Junior Ryder Cup Team but will not compete

Pano denied exemption:Alexa Pano advances in LPGA Qualifying Tournament but denied exemption for Stage III of q-school

Pano will be paired with Sweden's Ingrid Lindblad today, starting at 9:10 a.m.

Two women are tied for the lead, at even-par 144, Sweden’s Beatrice Wallin and Latanna Stone. Three others, Amari Avery, Emma Spitz of Austria and Amalie Leth-Nissen of Denmark, are one stroke back.

Stone, a junior at Louisiana State University who is making her debut in the event and shot two rounds of even-par 72, could hardly contain her excitement to compete for the title at the historic home of the Masters.

“I’m really pumped to play Augusta,” she said. “I’ve never played it before, so it’s going to be a real treat.”

Wallin is playing here for a third time, having finished T-7 in 2019 and T-10 in 2021. A 22-year-old senior at Florida State University, she shot rounds of 73-71–144 to survive the cut for a third time. “I’m pretty happy with my game these two days — two, three days, I guess, with today,” Wallin said.

Asked if she felt she held an advantage going into Saturday for having competed on Augusta National twice before, she said she wasn’t sure.

“I feel like golf is a game where everyone can shoot well and shoot low, and it can change from day to day,” she said. "Being able to win and put your name on that trophy, I think that it’s something you will obviously remember for a lifetime. That would be clearly amazing. I feel like it would be the top of the top."

Comments / 0

GOLF
