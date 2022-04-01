It's Your Business includes Micah Aberson, Mary Thomas, Breanna Briggs and Candace Blythe

Hires

Mammoth Sports on Thursday announced former Sanford Health System executive vice president Micah Aberson has joined the company as its president. Mammoth founder Jake Farrant will retain his role as CEO. Aberson will help steer the explosive growth of the company and shepherd its strategic agenda. Aberson’s former employer, Sanford Health, is one of the largest health systems in the U.S. with nearly 50,000 employees and $6 billion in revenue. “Micah’s experience with building organizations and executing in complex environments is world-class,” said Mammoth CEO Jake Farrant. “We are euphoric that he’s chosen to bring to Mammoth his abilities that will be crucial for shaping the strategic trajectory of our company.” Aberson will work from the Sioux Falls, S.D., Mammoth office. In addition to his company leadership responsibilities, he will build the workforce at that location and continue to invest his talents in his hometown. Before spending six years at Sanford Health, Micah was a partner at the marketing and advertising agency Lawrence & Schiller in Sioux Falls.

Board of directors

Mary Thomas, the Community Resources Council’s executive director, has joined the Central Topeka Grocery Oasis board of directors. Thomas serves as the CTGO’s fiscal agent and manages the CTGO’s Tier Two CRC membership, which enables the CTGO to use the CRC’s 501c(3) federal nonprofit designation to solicit funds. She also has served in an advisory capacity on a number of CTGO goals. Thomas has more than 30 years of legal and business management experience. Thomas joins chair Marge Ahrens, treasurer Marc Galbraith, secretary Janet Cathcart, Michael Bell, Ann Marshall, Tobias Schlingensiepen and Clark W. Trammel on the CTGO board.

Awards

Breanna Briggs, senior administrative specialist at KPERS, was chosen as an Outstanding Service Award winner for April to July 2022. Briggs was nominated because she consistently demonstrates KPERS’ core values including integrity and excellent service. Her dedicated work ethic makes it easy to rely on her whether you are a supervisor, a coworker or a member. She is always willing to lend assistance to ensure her team has adequate staffing needed to complete their work and meet deadlines. Earlier this year, Briggs modified her work schedule voluntarily to accommodate for an increased workload in her department, impacted greatly by a staffing shortage due to COVID-19.

Candace Blythe, senior investment accountant at KPERS, was chosen as an Outstanding Service Award winner for April to July 2022. Blythe was nominated for consistently demonstrating KPERS’ core values of teamwork and integrity. She committed to uncovering errors and finding solutions when reconciling accounting balances. Blythe excels at documenting investment accounting processes, which is a tremendous benefit to her department and the Retirement System.