ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Russell Westbrook determined to step up in key game for Lakers

By DZEVAD MESIC
Financial World
Financial World
 12 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Russell Westbrook has stressed the importance of Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans as he is determined to deliver a big performance and help the Los Angeles Lakers clinch a key win. The Lakers, who own a 31-45 record, sit at No. 11 on the Western Conference standings...

www.financial-world.org

Comments / 2

If you enjoy reading articles from
Financial World
Financial World

19K+

Followers

5K+

Posts

3M+

Views

Follow Financial World and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Yardbarker

Lakers' LeBron James out, Anthony Davis doubtful for Thursday at Jazz

The song remains the same for the top two stars of the Los Angeles Lakers as the team's playoff hopes continue to fade. According to ESPN, the Lakers have listed LeBron James as out and Anthony Davis as doubtful for Thursday's game at the Utah Jazz. Both were listed as doubtful Monday for Tuesday's encounter at the Dallas Mavericks and went on to miss what became a 128-110 loss, which indicates Davis will likely remain an observer with James through at least Thursday evening.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Jimmy Butler Reacts To His Beef With Coach Spoelstra And Udonis Haslem: “Everything's Not Going To Be All Good. Everything’s Not Going To Be All Bad. We Understand That.”

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat have been a constant in news headlines over the last few days. No, it is not because of some sensational win or anything. Instead, the reason for it is due to a pretty heated altercation between Jimmy Butler, head coach Erik Spoelstra, and veteran Udonis Haslem.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant Destroys Nick Wright For Asking What Giannis Antetokounmpo Is If KD Is A God: “A God. Just Like You Are But U Rather Be A Peasant.”

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets faced Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in a rematch of their incredible second-round playoff series last night. And much like the playoffs last year, the Bucks escaped by the skin of their teeth with a win over the Nets. Both Giannis and KD played great, but one NBA analyst couldn't help but take some digs at Durant's expense.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Frank Vogel
The Spun

President Biden Appoints NBA Star To Board Of Advisors

On Thursday, President Joe Biden announced which leaders will be appointed to the President’s Board of Advisors on Historically Black Colleges and Universities. One of the leaders added to this board is none other than Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul. Paul is no stranger to guiding an organization. He...
NBA
ClutchPoints

NBA Odds: Lakers vs. Jazz prediction, odds, and pick – 3/31/2022

The Los Angeles Lakers will take on the Utah Jazz on Thursday night. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series and make a Lakers-Jazz prediction and pick. Both of these teams desperately need a win in this game. The Lakers are finishing up one of the most disappointing seasons in NBA history, but they still have a shot to make the play-in tournament. They have a half-game lead over the San Antonio Spurs for the tenth seed, making every game left an incredibly important one. The Jazz aren’t in danger of missing the postseason, but they still need a victory here. They’ve fallen to the sixth seed in the Western Conference, but they only trail the fifth seed Denver Nuggets by half a game. With so much on the line, expect an entertaining game in this one.
NBA
NEWS10 ABC

McCollum cheered in return, helps Pelicans beat Blazers

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — CJ McCollum received a 90-second standing ovation in his first visit to Portland since a February trade to New Orleans, then scored 25 points to lead the Pelicans over the Trail Blazers 117-107 Wednesday night. “It was cool out there to see the love,” McCollum...
NBA
Reuters

Donovan Mitchell pours in 29 as Jazz top short-handed Lakers

Donovan Mitchell scored 29 points, Rudy Gobert amassed 25 points and 17 rebounds and the Utah Jazz snapped a five-game losing streak with a 122-109 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday in Salt Lake City. Jordan Clarkson added 19 points off the bench against his former team and...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New Orleans Pelicans#Espn#The Utah Jazz
Reuters

Lakers' stars return, but Pelicans emerge with key win

CJ McCollum scored 32 points and Brandon Ingram added 29 as the visiting New Orleans Pelicans helped their play-in tournament cause with a 114-111 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday. Jonas Valanciunas added 17 points and 12 rebounds as the ninth-place Pelicans (34-43) moved three games ahead of...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
New Orleans Pelicans
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Financial World

Antonio Brown sends message to NFL teams

Antonio Brown has stated that he feels he can still be one of the best in the game as he hasn't ruled out a comeback to the NFL. As you probably know, Brown has been a free agent ever since he took off his pads and stormed off the field during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 17 matchup against the New York Jets.
NFL
Financial World

Financial World

19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Financial World is a portal dedicated to everything about Sports, Movies, Games, Gossip, Economy and Finance. We strive to provide our readers with daily news updates from around the financial world. Our staff works tirelessly every day to make Financial World the number one.

 https://www.financial-world.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy