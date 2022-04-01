ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanawha County, WV

Break-in suspects sought in Kanawha County

By Jessica Patterson
WOWK 13 News
 12 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HVTUn_0ewxopqn00

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying suspects in a breaking and entering that happened last weekend.

According to the KCSO, two suspects, a male and a female, broke into Diversified Oil and Gas in Elkview during the weekend of March 26-27. Deputies say the suspects stole a white 2004 GMC Sierra 3500 with a flatbed.

Authorities say the suspects also stole a white Ford F250, which has since been recovered.

Anyone with information regarding this case or who can identify the individuals is asked to contact the KCSO at 304-357-0169 or anonymously at 304-357-4693.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41fcqM_0ewxopqn00
    According to the KCSO, two suspects, a male and a female, broke into Diversified Oil and Gas in Elkview during the weekend of March 26-27. (Photos Courtesy: KCSO)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cf2UF_0ewxopqn00
    According to the KCSO, two suspects, a male and a female, broke into Diversified Oil and Gas in Elkview during the weekend of March 26-27. (Photos Courtesy: KCSO)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SxDQ2_0ewxopqn00
    According to the KCSO, two suspects, a male and a female, broke into Diversified Oil and Gas in Elkview during the weekend of March 26-27. (Photos Courtesy: KCSO)
  According to the KCSO, two suspects, a male and a female, broke into Diversified Oil and Gas in Elkview during the weekend of March 26-27. (Photos Courtesy: KCSO)
WOWK 13 News

Child escapes from Ohio abduction, assault suspect

LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Lancaster police are searching for a suspect involved in a child abduction and assault incident on Thursday. The female child — who is not missing and was able to escape from the suspect — was reportedly taken and assaulted by an unknown male on the intersection of W. Wheeling Street and […]
LANCASTER, OH
WOWK 13 News

Milton man arrested for rape

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK)—A Milton man was arrested for rape in Scioto County, Ohio on Thursday. The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office says that after interviewing a 13-year-old victim, detectives responded to the 3800 block of Stanton Ave. in New Boston and arrested 19-year-old Marcus Alexander Legg. Legg is charged with two counts of rape and one […]
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Two Ohio puppies cling to each other after being rescued

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WTRF) The Youngstown Police Department received a call from two concerned citizens after seeing three dogs, a mom and two puppies, hidden away in a small fenced-in area covered with a blue tarp, reported WLWT. Police officers called the Animal Charity of Ohio who sent an agent to the scene where they found […]
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WVNS

Two Virginia women arrested with large amount of drugs

WELCH, W.V. (WVNS) – On March 2, 2022, deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office found large amount of methamphetamine during a routine traffic stop. According to deputies, they were conducting a traffic stop when K9 Azra was deployed. K9 Azra alerted the deputies to a scent on the car which gave them permission to […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

Couple pleads not guilty in case of infant death

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK)—A couple accused of involuntary manslaughter pleaded not guilty in court on Tuesday. Larry Weaver, Jr. and Kristina Edwards were indicted on the following charges earlier in March: Aggravate trafficking in drugs Trafficking in heroin Trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound Aggravated possession of drugs Possession of heroin Possession of a fentanyl-related compound Endangering […]
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WTVF

'We are heartbroken at the news': Body of missing Kentucky coal miner found

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The body of a missing Kentucky coal miner was found Monday evening in Harlan County. James D. Brown, 33, of Lynch, Kentucky while working at the D-29 Darby Fork mine in Holmes Mill. Officials with the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet say Brown was killed when a roof collapsed Sunday evening about 14,000 feet into the mine where he was working.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
