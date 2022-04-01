Break-in suspects sought in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying suspects in a breaking and entering that happened last weekend.

According to the KCSO, two suspects, a male and a female, broke into Diversified Oil and Gas in Elkview during the weekend of March 26-27. Deputies say the suspects stole a white 2004 GMC Sierra 3500 with a flatbed.

Authorities say the suspects also stole a white Ford F250, which has since been recovered.

Anyone with information regarding this case or who can identify the individuals is asked to contact the KCSO at 304-357-0169 or anonymously at 304-357-4693.

According to the KCSO, two suspects, a male and a female, broke into Diversified Oil and Gas in Elkview during the weekend of March 26-27. (Photos Courtesy: KCSO)

According to the KCSO, two suspects, a male and a female, broke into Diversified Oil and Gas in Elkview during the weekend of March 26-27. (Photos Courtesy: KCSO)

According to the KCSO, two suspects, a male and a female, broke into Diversified Oil and Gas in Elkview during the weekend of March 26-27. (Photos Courtesy: KCSO)

According to the KCSO, two suspects, a male and a female, broke into Diversified Oil and Gas in Elkview during the weekend of March 26-27. (Photos Courtesy: KCSO)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.