ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Parents react after a 12-year-old is shot and killed by another student at Greenville middle school

abccolumbia.com
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCNN– One 12-year-old is dead and another is charged with murder,...

www.abccolumbia.com

Comments / 0

Related
WKRC

Police say 9-year-old shot one, killed another

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (CBS Newspath/KYW/WKRC) - A 17-year-old boy that was shot Saturday evening died at a hospital in Philadelphia. Police say they responded to a report of a “person with a gun” at 4:43 p.m. for a teenage boy that shot himself and a baby. Once they arrived, they found the 17-year-old with a gunshot wound to the back of his head and a 7-year-old girl. The teenage boy was pronounced dead at 7:17 p.m.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WDVM 25

27-year-old shot and killed in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A 27-year-old Hagerstown man is dead after a shooting took place in the area of Alexander and Dale Streets in Hagerstown Thursday evening. Hagerstown Police Officers responded to the area listed at around 4 p.m. for a report of a gunshot victim. On arrival, officers found 27-year-old Jermaine Reed 2nd with […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenville, SC
Greenville, SC
Crime & Safety
Nashville News Hub

Young boy was left in tears after two bullies cut his hair in school while their teacher was busy on her laptop; the boy’s parents said their son hasn’t smiled once since losing his hair

The 7-year-old boy claims that bullies cut his hair while their teacher was busy on her laptop. Now, the boy’s parents said that they want justice for their son and called for the school to take action. The incident has psychologically impacted the boy, who has not smiled once since losing his hair, his parents said. The family claims that the elementary school failed to notify them about the incident until this past weekend, when students and staff were already dismissed for Spring Break.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Austin

School bus driver accused of paying students $5 to swab their cheeks for COVID

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WCTI) — A North Carolina school bus driver was suspended after three families said the driver swabbed their children’s mouths and paid them money, telling the children it was a COVID-19 test. An investigation began after an eighth-grader in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School District (CMS) reported the...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Cnn
The Independent

Two teens arrested for kidnapping baby after allegedly duping mother into helping them

Two teenage girls were arrested in connection with the abduction of a baby in Milwaukee that prompted an Amber Alert to be issued early Wednesday morning, WISN 12 reported.Schatina Cureton told the news outlet that she awoke just before 3am on Wednesday morning, only to discover that she was stumbling into every mother’s worst nightmare: her 3-month-old son wasn’t there.After calling police to alert them about her missing child, an Amber Alert for Anthony L. Crudup Jr, Ms Curton’s son, was issued at 7:15 am, just a few hours after she made the terrible discovery.The teen girls, 14 and 16,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Lawrence Post

“It was a planned act and it was racially motivated”, High school student was caught on video walking up behind a Black student before he threw cotton balls at him and whipped him with his belt

White student was caught on video throwing a handful of cotton balls and whipping a Black student with his belt. In the video, which was recorded by another student and shared on social media, the white student can be seen walking up behind the black student, who was sitting down at the time and throwing a handful of cotton balls at him. The 15-year-old white student then repeatedly strikes the black student with his belt.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Independent

Mother of girl, 12, who shot cousin then herself on Instagram Live denies police claim it was a murder-suicide

The mother of a 12-year-old girl who reportedly shot her cousin and then herself with a gun in St Louis in the early hours of Monday morning has denied a police characterisation of the act as a murder-suicide. The entire event was broadcast on Instagram Live. “(Paris) dropped the gun, and it fell, and it went off to my knowledge,” the girl’s mother Shanise Harvey told KSDK in St Louis. “And then when she picked it up, she picked it up by the barrel and it went off. That’s all I know... It was not a suicide. It was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Complex

Florida Woman Reportedly Lied About Being Related to Teen Who Died at Amusement Park, GoFundMe Removes Scam Pages

The family of Tyre Sampson, the teen who fell to his death at an amusement park last week, say they’ve never met the woman who has repeatedly claimed to be his cousin. According to the Sun Sentinel, Tyre’s mother told Florida authorities she doesn’t know who “Shay Johnson” is, nor does anyone else in her family. Authorities have since confirmed the woman’s real name is Lewishena Browning, a 32-year-old Orlando resident.
ORLANDO, FL
The Independent

More videos released in fatal South Carolina police shooting

A sheriff's department in South Carolina released more body camera footage Wednesday of the fatal shooting of a man who lunged at officers with a piece of wood after the man's family called for their release and an independent investigation.The new video from the Richland County Sheriff's Department showed an extra minute before the Saturday shooting in which Irvin D. Moorer Charley's mother askes an officer to “get that (expletive) out of my house" and the deputy notes cuts on her arm.Connie Craig's tone changed immediately when her son suddenly comes out of the house with a piece...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy