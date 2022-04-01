Local Living: Monster Jam roars into CLA, Shaw Air and Space Expo this weekend and more!

Spring is here, which means we're ready to get our steps in. Here are few walking trails to add to your rotation. Chichaqua Valley Trail: With meadows, farmlands and forests, this trail takes you through it all.Surface: Paved.Length: 26 miles.Parking: There are a few access points, including NE 38th St. in Berwick and 8123 NE 88th St. in Bondurant. See a map here. Chichaqua Valley Trail. Photo courtesy of AllTrailsHigh Trestle Trail: The main attraction is the High Trestle Trail Bridge, which is lit up at night.Surface: Paved.Length: 25 miles.Parking: 2335 QF Lane in Madrid is the closest parking lot to the bridge. High Trestle Trail Bridge. Photo courtesy of AllTrailsThe Great Western Trail: Bike, walk or run for miles along this trail, which runs from Water Works Park to some cities south of the city.Surface: Paved.Length: 19 miles.Parking: Water Works Park, 2201 George Flagg Parkway, Des Moines. Great Western Trail. Photo courtesy of AllTrailsPrincipal Riverwalk: If you're on the hunt for shorter, more urban trail, this one should do the trick. Surface: Paved. Length: 1.5 miles.Parking: 115 Grand Ave., West Des Moines.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 24 MINUTES AGO