Local Living: Monster Jam roars into CLA, Shaw Air and Space Expo this weekend and more!

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- It will seem more like pre-pandemic times this weekend at places like the Neal S. Blaisdell Center since folks won't have to wear masks indoors. That's where the first-ever Foodie Con will be happening. "We're actually really excited," said Melissa Lamerson, Holomua Kitchen. Her business, which sells...
Monster Jam is back at Hidalgo's Payne Arena this weekend. The event will take place from Friday, March 18 through Sunday, March 20. Tickets are on sale now on Ticketmaster. You can also buy tickets at the gate.
Darla Crowe caught the impacts of a tornado that passed through Rolling Hills Road in Six Mile on Wednesday. March 25 is National Medal of Honor Day. Here is a look at the service members who have received the Medal of Honor accredited to South Carolina. Summer camps available at...
Looking for activities to do this weekend? Here are eight ideas! On Saturday, find Irish spirit at the Essex Go Bragh Parade – a festive event that, this year, honors the memory of beloved coach Ginny Willetts. On Saturday, the Milford Saint Patrick’s Day Parade will finally step off after a rain delay at Wasson […]
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)–If you’ve been wanting to spruce up your garden, or make renovations to your home, there is a one-stop-shop to help you do just that. The Bay Building Industries Association is hosting its annual Great American Home & Garden Expo. The event is returning after a brief hiatus due to Hurricane Michael […]
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The West Michigan Pet Expo is back this weekend and coming to the Deltaplex. Today, we have Shmitty from Star 105.7 along with Amy from the West Michigan Humane Society!. >>Take a look!. West Michigan Pet Expo. Deltaplex. Saturday, March 26th from 10a-6p Sunday,...
Sharon Blank is the public services librarian at the Screven-Jenkins Regional Library System at 106 South Community Drive, Sylvania GA 30467. Blank can be contacted at 912-564-7526.
It’s no April Fool’s Day prank, but the real thing: the big surprise we have been hinting at for the past couple of weeks is that we will be having a drawing in April to win a Samsung A7 Lite tablet!
...
Spring is here, which means we're ready to get our steps in. Here are few walking trails to add to your rotation. Chichaqua Valley Trail: With meadows, farmlands and forests, this trail takes you through it all.Surface: Paved.Length: 26 miles.Parking: There are a few access points, including NE 38th St. in Berwick and 8123 NE 88th St. in Bondurant. See a map here. Chichaqua Valley Trail. Photo courtesy of AllTrailsHigh Trestle Trail: The main attraction is the High Trestle Trail Bridge, which is lit up at night.Surface: Paved.Length: 25 miles.Parking: 2335 QF Lane in Madrid is the closest parking lot to the bridge. High Trestle Trail Bridge. Photo courtesy of AllTrailsThe Great Western Trail: Bike, walk or run for miles along this trail, which runs from Water Works Park to some cities south of the city.Surface: Paved.Length: 19 miles.Parking: Water Works Park, 2201 George Flagg Parkway, Des Moines. Great Western Trail. Photo courtesy of AllTrailsPrincipal Riverwalk: If you're on the hunt for shorter, more urban trail, this one should do the trick. Surface: Paved. Length: 1.5 miles.Parking: 115 Grand Ave., West Des Moines.
Comments / 0