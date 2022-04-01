'Dreamville is all family': Festival fans full of excitement arrive in Raleigh from all across US

It's a big weekend in Raleigh as the two-day Dreamville Festival is expected to be a huge draw. Festivalgoers are traveling across the country to be here.

"Dreamville..it's all family here," said Los Angeles resident Jackie Urbina. "Amazing. That's why I'm back. I flew all the way out here once again. Now it's two days. It's going to be even better now."

Urbina and her crew are fresh off the plane. She wore a touch of nostalgia, a Dreamville jacket she purchased for the 2019 festival.

Long lines formed outside the merch pop-up shop Junction West. ABC11 met two Boone residents talking about who they're most excited to see.

"J. Cole, Moneybagg Yo, Kehlani, BIA, Ari Lennox. I'm excited for BIA, she's my favorite," said one of the women.

They are among thousands of people filling Raleigh hotels this weekend. The Visitor's Bureau reported that most hotels downtown are already sold out. That's right in line with 2019 when hotels saw almost a 97% occupancy rate.

"I'm real excited. I was listening to Dreamville records all the way down from New York," said Zach Venning.

He made the nine-hour drive from White Plains, New York. Venning spent some of his afternoon inside the shop looking for fresh gear.

"I don't have any new merch, so I'm looking for anything," he said.

Meanwhile, at Dix Park on the eve of the highly anticipated festival, final preparations are underway. Fencing is up outside the box office and Chopper 11 showed a final look at the park.

"That's what we come out here for, to meet new people, come see the live show and hear the new music they dropped yesterday. It's amazing," said Urbina.