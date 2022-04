Exposure to environmental lead debris continues to pose a significant threat to the bald eagle population in the United States and here in New Mexico, experts say. A U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) report published in 2020 estimated there to be roughly 316,700 individual bald eagles in the lower 48 states, a resurgence after eagle populations in the country skirted extinction in the 1960s. However, the journal Science in February found that nearly half of bald eagles have been poisoned by lead, which they often consume from dead animal carcasses that have been shot by hunters.

