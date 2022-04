A front hitting the coast by late morning should move into Portland by Thursday afternoon, offering light showers or drizzle in most areas. The National Weather Service says the front will weaken as it moves across the valleys and will likely drop only a few tenths of an inch of rain in areas north of Salem. The southern parts of the valley may see no rain at all. The high temperature in Portland will be about 54 degrees.

