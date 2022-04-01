ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brighton, NY

Brighton police investigating truck fire on East Ave.

By Julia Popowych, Christian Garzone
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 12 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MReqT_0ewxoCro00

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — The Brighton Police department is investigating a vehicle fire that happened Friday afternoon.

According to police, two men were in the truck on East Avenue near the 490 ramp when it caught fire. The two tried to flee the scene after it caught on fire.

Police say both men are in custody.

Details are limited at this time.

Check back with News 8 as we develop this story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 1

Related
NBC Connecticut

Hartford Police Investigate Shooting on Garden Street

Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning in Hartford. Officers responded to Garden Street around 12:45 a.m. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, identified only as a man in his thirties, was conscious and alert at the scene, according to police. He...
HARTFORD, CT
NECN

Dedham Police Make Drug Bust After Neighbors Complain of ‘Drive-Thru' Drug Store

People living in a neighborhood in Dedham, Massachusetts, complained to police about what they described as a "drive-thru" drug store, resulting in the Dedham Police Department launching an investigation and seizing a large quantity of drugs. Dedham police, assisted by the Norfolk County anti-crime task force, began investigating after neighbors...
DEDHAM, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brighton, NY
Brighton, NY
Crime & Safety
13 WHAM

Man trampled by cows on LeRoy farm

Genesee County, N.Y. — A man is in critical condition after he was trampled by cows in Leroy. This happened just before 9 a.m. Tuesday near Oatka Trail. LeRoy Police say the 38-year-old man was trying to move about 20 cows from one location to another on a property.
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
Times Leader

Arrests follow raid on suspected drug house

PITTSTON — A St. Patrick’s Day raid on a suspected drug house resulted in two arrests and the seizure of more than 200 bags of suspected fentanyl. Kelly Reed, 43, and Rayhan Miha, 37, both of Pittston, were arrested after a search warrant was executed at a John Street residence in Pittston on Thursday.
PITTSTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#News 8#Rochesterfirst
WHEC TV-10

RPD announces arrest in homicide at East Ridge Road restaurant

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — Police have arrested a man who they believe is responsible for the homicide that happened near a restaurant on East Ridge Road early Monday morning. Police responded to a report that a man was shot shortly after midnight and found Desmin Diggs, 42, shot at least once in the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene, which was mostly centered around Tangie’s Kitchen, just north of Route 104.
ROCHESTER, NY
Daily Voice

PA Dad Of Six Killed In Multi-Vehicle Crash Along Route 147

A central Pennsylvania dad was killed in a crash along state route 147 on Wednesday morning, authorities say. The crash happened when a 2021 Dodge Charger heading north— at a high rate of speed— on South River Road/PA 147 in Reed Township, failed to navigate a curve— crossing over the double yellow line— striking a southbound 2006 Chrysler Town and Country in the 1500 block of the road on Mar. 16 around 4:40 a.m., according to a release by Pennsylvania state police.
HALIFAX, PA
KSN News

Photos: Friday morning crash on I-70 a ‘mess’

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A crash involving a FedEx truck on westbound I-70 in Topeka near the Gage exit will cause delays Friday morning. The right lane was closed as crews cleaned up the crash site, however, the exit was open. Shawnee County Dispatch called the crash a mess because it is a package truck and […]
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
KFOX 14

Gang member arrested, accused of driving towards El Paso police officer

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was arrested and accused of driving directly towards a police officer in the Lower Valley. Officers arrested 24-year-old Brandon Almanzar on Monday. The arrest stemmed from an incident that occurred last Thursday when officers observed Almanzar, who had criminal warrants at the...
EL PASO, TX
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy